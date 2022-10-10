SIU Football | Williams brings more than just numbers for Salukis

By the numbers, Javon Williams might not have the raw impact every week people think he should. He’s on pace to finish with the lowest rushing numbers of his four full seasons at SIU and it took him five games to find the end zone.

But Williams affects the texture of every game he plays, no matter his numbers. And in last week’s 38-21 win at Missouri State, Williams was so good in so many different ways that he was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

He rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 39 yards. Williams also hit 2 of 3 passes for 37 yards and returned a kickoff for 27 yards that helped kick-start the Salukis’ first touchdown drive of a 21-point third quarter.

“We’re always trying to find ways to get him the ball,” said SIU coach Nick Hill on Monday.

It was easier to get Williams the ball last week for one big reason – there were fewer mouths to feed. Starting running back Romeir Elliott (ribs) sat out and Justin Strong (knee) didn’t play in the second half.

Williams and freshman Shaun Lester, who announced his presence with a team-high 81 yards on 17 carries, were the running backs in the second half. And even on plays where Williams doesn’t touch the ball, opposing defenses have to account for him on every play.

Hill said Williams couldn’t operate in the way he does if he weren’t so studious off the field.

“We’ve talked a lot about him and the biggest thing is his commitment throughout the week,” Hill said. “The biggest thing is the positions where he lines up. The amount of studying and commitment to what he has to do … rarely does he bust what he has.”

Or to put it another way, Williams basically has to learn the game plan every week from three positions on offense, plus as a kick returner. There are protection schemes he must learn as a running back, plus the keys to a defense during his snaps as quarterback.

That Williams has mastered those to the extent he has every week is a reason the Salukis are so difficult to stop when they have the ball.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

Until a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter last week, SIU’s defense was in position to continue its trend of allowing fewer (or the same) points every week.

The bar wasn’t a high one to clear after 64 and 34-point yields during an 0-2 start. Since then, though, the Salukis have permitted 24, 17 and 14. The late score at Missouri State made the final margin 38-21.

Every part of the defense has played well the last four games. The run defense has held three straight opponents under 100 yards, the secondary has covered and tackled well, and the pass rush has registered 19 sacks.

Hill said it’s because players have learned to trust each other.

“Football is the ultimate team game,” he said after the Missouri State game. “As a DB, you’re only going to be good if the guys up front aren’t doing their job. As a linebacker, you won’t make many tackles if the line isn’t shedding double-teams.

“All 11 guys have to do their job and they have to trust the guy next to them. You don’t have to make his play. You just have to make yours. Sometimes, it means making the tackle and sometimes, it means making the quarterback do something else.”

DAWG BITES

There was good news on the injury front for Elliott and Strong. Hill said both would be able to practice Monday, which trends well for seeing action at home Saturday against Western Illinois. … SIU moved up a spot to 16th in Monday’s Stats Perform Top 25 poll and also jumped from 24th to 19th in the coaches’ Top 25. … With 23 sacks through six games, the Salukis are well on the way to passing last year’s total of 35 in 13 games.