SIU Football | Williams declares for NFL Draft

SIU's Javon Williams, one of the most decorated players in the football program's history, announced via university news release Wednesday that he's declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a year of eligibility left.

During his four full seasons — and four games in 2018 — Williams accounted for 50 touchdowns in his multiple roles. He helped the Salukis achieve consecutive FCS second round appearances in the spring and fall seasons in 2021.

Last year, Williams rushed for 415 yards and scored nine touchdowns while completing 11-of-17 passes for 140 yards. The Centralia product also caught a career-high 28 passes for 245 yards as SIU finished 5-6.

For his career, Williams rushed for 2,597 yards and 43 scores while throwing for 604 yards and five touchdowns. He also grabbed 64 passes for 630 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Counting his return yardage, Williams finished his career with 4,022 all-purpose yards.