 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
SIU Football

SIU Football | Williams declares for NFL Draft

  • 0
091122-spt-siu-fb-08.jpg

SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) avoids SEMO linebacker Bryce Norman (32) on a kickoff return during the third quarter at Saluki Stadium last season in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU's Javon Williams, one of the most decorated players in the football program's history, announced via university news release Wednesday that he's declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a year of eligibility left.

During his four full seasons — and four games in 2018 — Williams accounted for 50 touchdowns in his multiple roles. He helped the Salukis achieve consecutive FCS second round appearances in the spring and fall seasons in 2021.

Last year, Williams rushed for 415 yards and scored nine touchdowns while completing 11-of-17 passes for 140 yards. The Centralia product also caught a career-high 28 passes for 245 yards as SIU finished 5-6.

For his career, Williams rushed for 2,597 yards and 43 scores while throwing for 604 yards and five touchdowns. He also grabbed 64 passes for 630 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

People are also reading…

Counting his return yardage, Williams finished his career with 4,022 all-purpose yards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News