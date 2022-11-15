SIU Football | Youngstown State plays for playoff spot

When SIU last played Youngstown State, it was the team with the playoff hopes playing the team just aiming to close the season out on a good note.

And the Penguins did just that, scoring on five of their first six possessions and cruising to a 35-18 victory last November that left the Salukis to toss and turn a bit in their collective sleep before finding out the next day that they still made the FCS playoffs.

When the teams meet on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, it’s the Penguins (6-4, 4-3) that carry realistic playoff hopes on the field. Beat SIU (5-5, 4-3) and they just might punch a postseason ticket on Sunday.

Less than a month ago, it appeared this game would factor into the Salukis’ postseason, too. Now that they’ve lost three in a row by a total of seven points, a playoff appearance appears to be a remote possibility.

But coach Nick Hill wants to see his team end the regular season on a winning note, just for the sake of getting that winning feeling back.

“We have a job to do and you and I can’t go back and change those outcomes,” he said of the recent losing streak. “Our job as players and coaches is to continue to grow. We have another opportunity to do that.”

For that growth to be reflected in the win column, SIU has to do what few people have done in the college game the last five years: Contain Youngstown State senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin.

With a 227-yard performance last week in a bitter 25-22 loss at Missouri State that ended a four-game winning streak, McLaughlin became the all-time leading rusher in NCAA history with 8,082 career yards, eight more than Nate Emic at Division III Mount Union.

The Salukis have learned all too well about the damage McLaughlin can do the last two years. He piled up 124 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts in March 2021, when SIU rallied for a road win, and picked up 185 yards and three scores on 25 carries last year in Carbondale.

McLaughlin has been held under 100 yards just eight times in 27 games with the Penguins after rushing for 4,737 yards in two seasons at NCAA Division II program Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio.

“He has some Barry Sanders in him,” Hill said of McLaughlin. “He’s got great speed and he’s a smaller guy so it’s hard to tackle him. The stats speak for themselves what he’s been able to do.”

McLaughlin also has more help around him than he’s had the last two seasons. Mitch Davidson took over at quarterback after four games and has given the offense a downfield passing threat it hasn’t had recently.

Davidson enjoyed a 280-yard game in his first start against North Dakota on Oct. 8 and has averaged more than 200 yards per game since becoming the starter. He has eight TD passes and just one interception in that span. Bryce Oliver, who has 47 catches for 676 yards and eight scores, is the go-to man in the passing game.

Defensively, Youngstown State allows just 3.7 yards per carry against the run and has mounted a decent pass rush at times with 26 sacks. Dylan Wudke (11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks) is the man to watch there.

After slipping and sliding to a 3-7 mark last year, the Penguins have a chance for a postseason spot.

“They’ve done a nice job of playing consistent football,” Hill said.