Justin Fetcho admits the results haven’t been quite what he hoped for in the first year of his second stint at SIU but says there’s plenty of hope for the future.

The university’s new director of golf and men’s golf coach has, in concert with first-year women’s golf coach Cindy Bodmer, worked on a plan to make the two programs like one giant golf umbrella. Fetcho, Bodmer, women’s assistant Sarah Haas and men’s graduate assistant Birgir Magnusson, have laid lines of communication and built what they hope is a firm foundation that they believe will result in championships.

“It’s really been an all-hands-on-deck deal,” Fetcho said on Wednesday morning. “We are making strides toward this umbrella of golf rather than two separate entities doing two separate things. When you have that, it’s easier to make it just about golf.”

Fetcho got that idea from his last two years as an assistant coach at Florida State, which runs its two programs with one agenda. Trey Jones serves as its director of golf and men’s coach, just as Fetcho does at SIU, while Amy Bond is the women’s coach. Both programs share assistant coaches Robert Duck and Ryan Heisey.

Fetcho credits Bodmer, who replaced Danielle Kaufman as the women’s golf coach when Kaufman resigned in May, with hitting the ground running and helping him implement his plan.

“We’ve worked really well together through the course of the year,” Fetcho said. “She has a ton of collegiate coaching experience. We’ve made a good team between the two of us. I think we’ve done a good job of being in constant communication with each other.”

Fetcho’s role with the women’s golf program is more of an overseer. He might suggest an idea for how a player can play a certain hole, maybe even talk to players or the team occasionally. But he refers to himself as a second voice and another angle.

SIU finished 10th at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament that finished on Tuesday in Waterloo. The Salukis battled to a 4th-place showing in a cold, windy first round on Sunday before falling back over the last 36 holes.

Janie Samattiyadeekul was the team’s top individual finisher, tying for 9th place. Secilia Ho ended up in 14th place. Ho and Ayanna Habeel were the only seniors who played at the conference tournament, which suggests the program has a chance to make strides next year.

With the women’s season in the history books, the men take center stage Sunday when they try to defend their MVC tourney title at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, just outside the Quad Cities. Led by Magnusson and MVC Player of the Year Matthis Besard, SIU led nearly wire-to-wire last year in Paducah, Ky.

On paper, the Salukis might not appear capable of repeating. But Fetcho says his team has put in the work to have some success in Coal Valley, particularly if they can get off to a good start.

“If you get off to a good start, that’s a big piece of the puzzle,” he said. “You know, Purdue beats Fairleigh Dickenson 99 of 100 times, but that’s why they call it March Madness. Things don’t always happen the way people say they will.

“I really think our guys are going to have an underdog mentality going into this. In a perfect world, if you give this team a chance going into the back nine on the final day, I like our chances. It’s just a matter of getting there.”

Whether they do or not, Fetcho has enjoyed his homecoming. The Eldorado product, who played collegiately at South Florida, never really left Southern Illinois in one way.

His cell phone number, even during his two seasons at Florida State, started with 618.

“It’s always good to be back home,” he said.