SIU Golf | Bodmer is named new women's golf coach

  • Updated
SIU Director of Golf Justin Fetcho named Cindy Bodmer as the Salukis' women's golf coach on Friday.

Bodmer previously served as the women's golf coach at Rend Lake, starting the program in 1999 and running it until she retired as a coach and professor in 2017. She's been working as a golf teacher in Pensacola, Fla., running a driving range owned by pro golf star Bubba Watson.

She led Rend Lake to 11 regional titles in her 17 seasons as coach, once guiding them to fourth place in the national championship. Her teams made 15 appearances in the national championship event in the JUCO ranks and she was named her region's Coach of the Year five times.

"I love winning and competition and SIU women's golf has been very successful," she said in a press release. "It's a great honor being the women's golf coach."

The Salukis open their season Sunday in Springfield, Mo. at the Payne Stewart Invitational.

— The Southern

