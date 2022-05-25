SIU Golf | Kaufman steps down as coach

A week after guiding the SIU men’s golf team to their second NCAA Tournament berth in four years, coach Danielle Kaufman resigned Wednesday.

Kaufman’s four-year stay featured NCAA trips for the women in 2019 and the men this spring. They captured the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title last month in Paducah by 17 strokes and earned a spot in the Columbus Regional. There, they finished 13th out of 13 teams.

Kaufman was originally hired as the women’s coach on June 14, 2018 to replace Alexis O’Brien. She then added the men’s program to her responsibilities in 2020 when Justin Fetcho stepped away from that position.

“This was an exceedingly difficult decision for me to make as I had envisioned spending the rest of my professional career coaching the Salukis,” Kaufman said Wednesday in a press release. “I am extremely proud of my two conference championships and the determination my teams have shown in the face of adversity the last two years.”

Kaufman won Coach of the Year honors with the women in 2019 and then the men this year. In addition, senior Matthis Besard was tabbed the MVC men’s Player of the Year this year. Besard is transferring to Illinois for his super-senior year in 2023.

A product of the successful golf program at Nashville, Kaufman played for SIU Hall of Famer Diane Daugherty at SIU and graduated in 2008 with a degree in university studies, also earning a master’s degree from the school.

Kaufman’s coaching career also included stops at Rend Lake and Indiana University East. Her last team at Rend Lake finished in the top 15 of the NJCAA tourney in 2018. Kaufman, who also played at the junior college in Ina, was induced to the school’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We appreciate Danielle’s service to the university and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors,” said interim athletic director Matt Kupec.

It was a move that Kaufman didn’t want to make, judging from her words on Wednesday.

“As sad and disappointing as my decision may be,” she said, “I still wish nothing but the best for my alma mater.”

