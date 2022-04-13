SIU Golf | Matthis Besard continues to have success for the Salukis

It’s often been said that before an athlete or a team can truly learn to win, they must first know what it’s like to lose.

To hear SIU senior golfer Matthis Besard talk about this year, which has seen him win four of his last seven tournaments and finish second or third in the other three, there might be an element of truth to that theory.

“You learn something,” he said.

And what Besard has learned is that after three seasons filled with hints at his potential mixed with frustration, he’s becoming the consistent golfer he’s wanted to be from the moment former coach Justin Fetcho sold him on traveling from Oudenaarde, Belgium to spend four years in Carbondale.

Not that Fetcho had to give Besard the hard sell. Besard has had his heart set on a pro career for a while. Like many European teenagers, he knew his best path to playing for pay involved packing his bags and flying over the Atlantic Ocean to play and study in America.

“All the best players come out here,” Besard said last week. “It’s the best way to get a degree and compete against the best players in the world. When I was 17, I decided I wanted to get some international experience and study abroad.

“I started talking to someone whose job it is to connect players with coaches in America. One of the biggest things about coming here was the strength of schedule. To become a better player, you put yourself against the best players.”

So what did Besard do in his first event as a Saluki? Try first place at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational in September 2018. The sky seemed the limit – until it took Besard more than 2 ½ years to win again.

Oh, it wasn’t like his game went totally south. He posted nine other top 10 results after his successful debut and tied for fifth at the Missouri Valley Championship in 2019, earning a spot in the NCAA Louisville Regional.

But Besard knew there was more to unlock in his game. In a way, it was a matter of getting out of his way. And his first two results in the fall didn’t suggest that was going to happen. He finished over par in both events, firing a career-worst 83 in the first round of an event hosted by Kansas State.

Something good needed to happen soon.

“I was sick and tired of not competing any more,” Besard said. “I wanted to win. I was putting in all the right work but the results weren’t there.”

Besard got the result he needed in his next event, going 66-68-69 for a five-stroke win at the Zach Johnson Invitational in late September. Three more rounds in the 60s followed a week later for a second straight win at the Grover Page Classic.

Besard finished the fall with a third-place showing at the TVA Community CU Invitational, but a break of nearly four months did little to slow his momentum. His first four events this spring: 2nd, 1st, 1st and 2nd, highlighted by a career-best 8-under par 64 in the second round of the Savannah Intercollegiate in February.

Even after finishing eighth in a 36-hole event on Monday and Tuesday, Besard has still finished 14 of his last 24 rounds under 70.

“I’ve just let my abilities take over, I guess,” Besard said. “I control what I can control and don’t worry about the things I can’t control, which are other players and the weather.”

Given that philosophy and his recent results, it appears that Besard’s final semester at SIU will be one to remember. When his season finishes this spring, he will transfer to Illinois to play his COVID-19 year, the one every athlete whose season was affected by the pandemic in March 2020 got from the NCAA.

For now, his focus is on continuing his rather remarkable roll.

“I know if I go out and do the stuff I need to do,” he said, “that I should be in pretty good position to go out and win an event.”

