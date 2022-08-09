SIU Golf | Salukis announce men's, women's schedules

SIU recently announced its men's and women's golf schedules for the coming year under Justin Fetcho, who's starting the first year of his second stint with the Salukis.

The men start their season on Sept. 4-5 in the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Harris, Mich., in a tournament hosted by South Dakota State. After that comes the Wildcat Invitational at Kansas State on Sept. 12-13.

That's followed by the Dolenc Invitational on Sept. 26-27 that's being hosted by SIU Edwardsville in Madison. SIU then travels to Berkeley, Ga. for the Georgia State Invitational on Oct. 3-4 before finishing the fall season Oct. 17-18 at the Iowa Fall Classic.

Meanwhile, the women open their fall season on Sept. 12-13 at the Payne Stewart Invitational, hosted by Missouri State. Then they travel to Birmingham a week later for the UAB Hoover Classic.

After the Golfweek Red Sky Classic from Sept. 26-28 in Wolcott, Colo., SIU will host the Saluki Invitational on Oct. 10-11 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. It will finish the fall season Oct. 16-17 at the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock.

Both teams will resume their seasons in February, aiming to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in April. The men pick back up on Feb. 20-21 with the Bayou City Intercollegiate in Houston, followed by a trip to Goodyear, Ariz. for the Loyola (Md.) Invitational on Feb. 26-28.

After that, they visit Florida State on March 13-14 for the Seminole Intercollegiate before playing in the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate on March 27-29 in Pawley's Island, S.C. SIU then goes to the Indiana Intercollegiate on April 8-9 and the Boilermaker Invitational on April 15-16 before the MVC tourney on April 23-25 in Coal Valley, IL.

The men will attempt to defend their MVC title in Coal Valley. SIU rolled to the conference title in April in Paducah, earning an NCAA trip.

As for the women, they resume their season on Feb. 20-21 at the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas, followed by the Lady Thunderbird tourney on March 9-10 in St. George, Utah.

That's followed by the Bama Beach Bash on March 19-21 in Gulf Shores, Ala., and then the Pinetree Women's Invitational on April 3-4 in Kennesaw, Ga. The Salukis finish the regular season on April 10-11 at the Brickyard Collegiate in Macon, Ga.

The MVC tourney is set for April 16-18 at a site to be determined.