SIU hires Hudgins to oversee NIL efforts

SIU athletic director Tim Leonard announced Monday that Molly Hudgins has been hired to a deputy athletic director role for administration and student services.

Hudgins will oversee the university's name, image and likeness (NIL) efforts for its student-athletes. A former Saluki golfer from 1992-97, Hudgins led the team in scoring average as a senior and was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Centennial Team in 2007.

Hudgins has served as a faculty member and academic administrator at Lindenwood University from 2003-22. She was named dean of the school's Business & Entrepreneurship department in December 2020.

"Bringing Molly Hudgins back to SIU is a home run hire for Saluki Athletics," Leonard said in a press release. "The breadth of her knowledge and experience in university administration will be a tremendous asset to our department and a huge benefit for our student-athletes."