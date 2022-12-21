SIU Men’s Basketball | Salukis hang on to stop SEMO for fourth straight win

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B-

SIU was brutal for nearly 10 minutes of the first half but found a good balance between driving and shooting 3s for most of the game. The 37 % shooting doesn’t reflect that it created a series of good looks that didn’t go down. Marcus Domask was assertive when the team needed it and scored a game-high 24, and the team was 24 of 31 at the foul line. But late-game execution again almost came back to haunt the Salukis.

Defense: B-

After allowing pretty anything that SEMO wanted for the first 14-15 minutes, SIU played well on this end, using its physical play to force the RedHawks to take tougher shots. SEMO hit just 40 % percent from the field, although it was 11 of 28 on 3-pointers. Some of those were difficult looks that it simply made, which happens. The Salukis were fortunate that Chris Harris, who hit five 3-pointers, missed a clean look that could have decided the game.

Overall: B-

It wasn’t the cleanest finish for SIU, but it was a win and that’s what matters. The Salukis didn’t shoot well for the game and could have executed better down the stretch, but they made just enough plays to fend off a rival. That’s four straight wins for SIU going into MVC play, although it has things to clean up if it is to make a run at the championship. It will have to execute better if it’s going to win on Dec. 29 at Murray State.