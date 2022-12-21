SIU Men’s Basketball | Salukis hang on to stop SEMO for fourth straight win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — It was what rivalry games are supposed to be – rugged, occasionally ragged and sometimes contentious.
Not exactly a work of art, but for SIU, it came with an outcome it will happily take into the eight-day Christmas break.
Marcus Domask overcame early struggles to score a game-high 24 points Wednesday night as the Salukis fought off shorthanded Southeast Missouri State for a 70-68 non-conference win in the Show Me Center.
Lance Jones added 14 as SIU (9-4) earned its fourth straight win and handed the RedHawks (5-8) their seventh straight loss, although SEMO didn’t look like a team that hasn’t won a game in nearly a month.
In fact, the RedHawks had a chance to tie or win after Dalton Banks split two foul shots with 15.2 seconds left to make it a two-point game. But Phillip Russell missed in the lane and Chris Harris, who sank five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points, came up long on an open 3 for the win just before time expired.
“Was I? Yes,” laughed Domask when asked if he was worried about Harris being wide open. “When he got that 3, my heart about dropped. It was definitely scary.”
The RedHawks led for most of the first half and still had the advantage early in the second half when the Salukis rattled off 10 straight points to take the lead for good. SIU pushed the margin to 11 with 7:32 left on a Domask transition layup.
Domask scored 16 points after halftime, including eight of his team’s last 14. He gave the Salukis a 66-59 lead with 1:31 left with a short jumper and two foul shots.
“We went to him a lot the final 4 to 6 minutes,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “They couldn’t be as physical with him because they were in the double bonus, so he stepped up and made free throws and he also made a couple of big baskets.”
The first half was like watching three distinct games for the price of one. The first five minutes was free-flowing on both ends with both teams creating and burying open looks. SIU led 13-10 at the first TV timeout, going 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.
The Salukis then proceeded to play perhaps their worst 9 ½ minutes of the year offensively, missing 12 straight shots and not managing a field goal from the 15:18 mark until Jawaun Newton stole the ball and scored with 5:35 remaining.
At that point, SIU took over on both ends of the floor with a half-ending 14-1 spurt. Newton and JD Muila delivered emphatic rejections at the rim, while Jones added an old-fashioned 3-point trip in transition to highlight a 12-point half that was one of his most assertive of the year.
The SEMO offense, which had its way with the Saluki defense for 15 minutes, ground to a complete halt. Its 3s stopped dropping and it couldn’t come up with any answers.
“They were scoring at will in the first half,” Newton said. “We had to lock in defensively. They were getting anything they wanted and they were out-toughing us.”
That enabled SIU to have the final say. Domask drove on the last possession and came up empty, but Muila tipped the shot home with 2.1 seconds on the clock. That gave the Salukis a 32-30 lead at halftime.
DAWG BITES
Mullins continued to run plenty of bodies in and out of the game, playing at least 11 for the third straight game in an attempt to see who might fit into the playing rotation when a stretch of 18 straight MVC games begins Dec. 29 at Murray State. … The Salukis got into the bonus less than six minutes into the second half thanks to aggressive work underneath and a pair of technicals on SEMO in a 21-second span. It’s believed to be the earliest SIU has gotten an opponent over the foul limit in a half this year. … The Salukis entered the game hitting 47.7% from the field, but made just 37% in their third-worst shooting performance of the year.