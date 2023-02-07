If you’re looking for the dictionary definition of trap game, go to siusalukis.com and click on the men’s basketball schedule link.

Scroll down a bit and you’ll find it: Wednesday night against UIC at Banterra Center.

The Flames are 2-12 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 10-15 overall. On paper, they’re a mere speed bump before SIU’s MVC showdown at Drake on Saturday.

And the Salukis would be making a big mistake treating UIC as a speed bump, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

“Every time I’ve watched them on film, it’s a close game,” he said. “They play as hard as anyone in the league. It’s going to be another challenge for us.”

How can SIU solve the first of their two challenges from the Flames in the regular season’s final six games? Let’s look at three factors that might determine whether the Salukis succeed or get singed:

Attack the glass

This is normally not a category at which SIU excels. When it outrebounded Missouri State 29-26 on Sunday, it marked the first time since Jan. 17, when they earned a 38-29 advantage on the glass against Evansville, that it won the rebounding.

But this is a game where at least on an 8½ x 11 sheet of paper, the Salukis should be able to run the paint. One of the reasons UIC has come close but not gotten over the hump in most cases is because it gets hammered by 6.6 rebounds per game.

Or to put it another way, opponents boast an offensive rebound rate of 31%, averaging nearly 11 per game. The Flames’ average offensive board rate is barely 22% and they grab just eight per game.

“You have to be the hammer and be in position to hit first,” said UIC coach Luke Yaklich. “Part of that is staying out of rotations. If you can play great defense one-on-one, it eliminates possibilities where you have to help and that helps prevent offensive rebounds.”

So, if SIU can run its patterns well and create good looks, which forces a defense to adjust, it should be able to work the glass in a way it doesn’t always do.

Role players deliver

One of the advantages of playing at home is that role players usually produce more in front of a cheering crowd. Case in point: Troy D’Amico during Sunday’s 73-53 win over Missouri State.

D’Amico checked in at the second TV timeout of the first half with the Salukis trailing 16-10. When he departed about six minutes later after making two free throws, SIU owned a 28-21 lead. D’Amico scored 12 points in an 18-5 run that changed momentum.

“It definitely feels good to be able to come in and do my job,” he said. “The guys did a good job of finding me open for layups, so I didn’t have to do much.”

D’Amico’s version of not doing much: A career-high 15 points in 19½ minutes, along with five fouls drawn, three rebounds and a blocked shot. Most importantly, the Salukis outscored the Bears by a whopping 28 points in D’Amico’s minutes.

JD Muila also delivered a plus 13 in 21:22 of playing time, finishing with six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Lock down the perimeter

UIC stays in its games because it gets plenty of scoring from its backcourt. The Flames’ double-figure performers are all guards, although it’s hard to refer to 6-8 Toby Okani as one considering he leads the team in rebounding (7.0) and blocked shots (1.1).

Jace Carter, a 6-5 sophomore, pumps in 16.2 points and cans nearly 46% of his shots, a respectable figure. Tre Anderson adds 12.6, although not always in the most efficient manner. He makes only 36.1% from the field.

Even UIC’s one true frontcourt starter prefers to take his shots from outside. Six-seven sophomore Filip Skobalj has taken 156 field goals this year, 126 of them from the 3-point line, where he sinks a team-high 35.7%.

SIU has struggled lately to guard the 3-point line. Illinois State sank 11 of 19 in a 72-66 upset win on Jan. 29 and Missouri State made 5 of 11 on Sunday. But Yaklich, who has a reputation in coaching as a defensive guru of sorts, looks at the Salukis and sees an elite defense.

“Bryan is doing a great job building that defensive culture similar to what they had at Loyola,” said Yaklich, invoking Mullins’ work under Porter Moser. “This is going to be a great February test for us. They have one of the great home environments in this league.”