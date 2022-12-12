SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: For SIU, guarantee game is no guarantee

If you’re wondering just what SIU gains from playing Division II Lincoln (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night inside the Banterra Center, well, there are reasons to do this non-Division I dance once a year.

For starters, the game doesn’t count on a team’s NET ranking, one of the tools the NCAA selection committee uses to seed the tournament. It’s like the game doesn’t exist to them, so while a Saluki win wouldn’t count on the NET, the hit to the strength of schedule also doesn’t count.

After practice Monday morning, coach Bryan Mullins listed other rationale to bring the Blue Tigers in from Jefferson City.

“It’s another chance for us to work on our playing rotations and try some different combinations,” he said. “And financially, it doesn’t cost as much from our end for a ‘buy’ game. So it makes some sense to do this.”

Especially if you take care of business and win the game. Which isn’t a guarantee with Lincoln. Not included in its 5-2 record is an exhibition win last month at Division I Kansas City. For the record, this will also be considered an exhibition game for the Blue Tigers.

How does SIU avoid what’s called a “Red line” upset against a DII team? Here are three factors that will determine the outcome:

1. Fewer mistakes

Basketball is not a game of perfection. Players will miss shots, make turnovers, commit silly fouls. It’s a 40-minute game and there will be errors mixed in with good plays.

But the Salukis continue to make things harder for themselves by turning the ball over at a high rate. They had 19 in Saturday night’s 74-68 win over Alcorn State, including four in the final 90 seconds that could have made the ending much more perilous.

SIU’s turnover rate of 22.3 per 100 possessions is 330th out of 363 Division I teams, per kenpom.com. The average team commits 19.1. Given that the Salukis prefer a halfcourt game, throwing away more possessions instead of less isn’t an optimal tactic.

Mullins and his players know it.

“We weren’t very good tonight at the end of the game and it could have cost us,” said forward Marcus Domask. “We’re definitely going to look into it and look to clean stuff up. We definitely have to get better.”

SIU was fortunate that the Braves managed just nine points off all the turnovers.

2. Lincoln’s legit

First-year coach Jimmy Drew, a former Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year in 2006 for Anna-Jonesboro, has a solid team with enough elements to win this game.

The marquee name is 6-2 guard Artese Stapleton, a Radford transfer who averages 20.3 points per game and connects on nearly 52% of his shots. In Sunday’s 74-72 win at Central Missouri, Stapleton gunned in 24 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

There’s also 6-9 forward Kevin Kone, a Frenchman who tallies 15.1 points and grabs 14.4 rebounds. Kone went for 22 and 17 on Sunday. Lincoln outscores its opponents by nearly 17 points, allowing only 60 ppg and 38.2% field goal shooting.

“They’re no joke,” Mullins said. “We’re going to have to play a good game to beat this team. The point guard’s a Division I transfer who’s averaging 20 points, so we’re going to have to be ready.”

There’s one other Southern Illinois connection for the Blue Tigers. Calvon Clemons, a star point guard for four years at Murphysboro, is on their roster but hasn’t appeared in a game this year.

3. Integrating new parts

The return of senior post JD Muila from a back injury gives Mullins another option inside. Muila saw his first action against Alcorn State, grabbing two rebounds in just over seven minutes and committing three fouls. The Salukis were plus eight during Muila’s minutes.

“I think he was out about seven weeks,” Mullins said. “He’s only had four or five practices so it’s going to take him a little bit of time. To get him back to where he wants to be isn’t going to happen overnight.”

Muila started 24 of 31 games last year, averaging 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. He shot 59.5% from the field to lead the team with his shots coming almost exclusively on layups or dunks. His value lies more in defense and rebounding.

The next three games will be an audition of sorts for guys like Muila and 7-0 freshman Cade Hornecker to show why they should deserve more minutes when SIU starts a stretch of 18 straight MVC games on Dec. 29 at Murray State.