SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Mullins, Salukis try to extend win streak

This is one game Bryan Mullins hates to play.

Not because he despises Southeast Missouri State or the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, or because he doesn’t believe his program gets anything out of a neighborhood game of sorts where it only has to bus about 45 miles west across the Mississippi River.

It’s because he looks at the RedHawks’ sideline and sees Brad Korn.

“BK coached me here,” Mullins said of his playing career at SIU. “He’s helped me a lot so it’s never fun playing against one of your good friends. Both of us put so much into this and you never want to lose a basketball game.”

Unfortunately for Korn, his team has been doing a lot of that lately. SEMO (5-7) has dropped six straight, including a 106-75 decision Saturday night at Iowa that was worse than the final score let on. The RedHawks trailed by 30 halfway through the second half and never threatened.

How can the Salukis extend their three-game winning streak Wednesday night and keep SEMO’s recent run of futility going? Here’s a look at three factors that should affect the game’s outcome.

1. Slow vs. fast

Coaches will tell you it’s easier to slow a team down than it is to speed one up. If there’s one thing evident from the RedHawks’ statistical profile on kenpom.com, it’s that they prefer to play fast.

SEMO averages 72.4 possessions per game, which is 35th among Division I schools and about four possessions more than the average team has per game. In contrast, SIU averages 65 possessions per game, ranking 318th in Division I.

The normal Saluki offensive possession eats up 18.1 seconds, 256th in Division I. RedHawk opponents generally use 16 seconds per possession, the eighth-quickest time in Division I. So something is going to give here.

The key will be how SIU takes care of the ball. If it doesn’t commit silly turnovers and makes the extra pass, it should come up with good shots against a team that has allowed 86 ppg during its losing streak. If not, then the RedHawks become a tougher out.

2. Domask’s health

With 11:35 left Friday night, Marcus Domask tumbled to the floor and didn’t get up right away. Eventually, he limped off the court and sat out just over 3 ½ minutes, returning to play most of the final eight minutes and looking no worse for wear.

“I think it’s an ankle but he was able to get back in and play, so that’s a positive,” Mullins said. “If he hadn’t been able to come back, it might seem more serious. I think it’s a sprained ankle,”

Not only is Domask the team’s leading scorer, he’s also its most durable player. Rarely is he out of a game except for around the second or third TV timeout of the first half, when Mullins tries to get him some extra rest that includes a mandatory 2:05 break for commercials.

There’s been no word from the Saluki camp about his status for this game, but if his ankle took a turn for the worse since Friday night, this would become a much tougher game without the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and assist man.

3. Role players playing roles

One of the hidden advantages of playing at home is that a team’s role players are more likely to outperform norms. Someone averaging 6 ppg gets hot from distance and knocks down five 3-pointers, or a backup post player picks that night to grab 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

SIU didn’t have anything like that Friday night in a 63-52 win over Chicago State, but reserves Dalton Banks and Jawaun Newton did offer quite a spark. The duo combined to post a plus 43 ranking in a combined 42 minutes and 36 seconds.

A big chunk of that was what they did defensively out of the first TV timeout of the second half, when the Cougars owned a one-point edge. With the duo on the floor, the Salukis got five straight defensive stops and took the lead for good.

“Sometimes, the plus-minus is a bit (misleading) and doesn’t give a true picture of stuff, but him and Jawaun were plus 43 on the court,” Mullins said of Banks and Newton. “Those two guys gave great energy. They were in the gaps defensively and they are unselfish on offense.”