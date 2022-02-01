SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim for consecutive victories

After SIU shot 29.6 percent Thursday night in a 44-39 defeat to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Loyola, coach Bryan Mullins had a choice to make.

Butt-chewing or positive reinforcement?

He opted for the former, showing his players 16 clips of offensive possessions that ended in what he considered good shots that simply didn’t drop.

“It was just a matter of making guys understand that the things we were doing offensively were good,” he said. “It’s just that the shots weren’t falling. These guys are capable of being a great offensive team. We can be a team that scores 80 points easily.”

Whether it was the encouraging words or an opponent without the defensive chops of Loyola, Mullins’ tactics worked. The Salukis (11-11, 4-6) canned 50.8 percent from the field Sunday in routing Valparaiso 77-55 for just their second win in eight games.

SIU will aim to make it back-to-back victories Wednesday night at Banterra Center against Missouri State (16-7, 7-3). Below are three factors that will likely determine its success.

1. Pick your poison

In MVC scoring leader Isiaih Mosley (21.5 ppg) and post Gaige Prim (14.2 ppg), the Bears have a 1-2 punch that doesn’t have to take a back seat to anyone in the league.

Mosley has scored more points than any player in the country but Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas and averaged 32.8 ppg over a six-game stretch that saw him light up Northern Iowa for 43, Loyola for 40 and SIU for 33.

Prim commands a double-team whenever he touches the ball inside because of numbers like the ones he posted last February in Missouri State’s last visit to Carbondale: 29 points, 21 rebounds.

“We have to make them work for their points as best as possible,” Mullins said of the duo. “They are obviously two of the best players in the league, two of the best scorers (in) the league. They make plays and they are both really good passers.”

Mosley tallied 25 in the second half on Jan. 12 when the Bears held off the Salukis 81-76 in Springfield.

2. Along came Jones

The version of Lance Jones that played Sunday against Valparaiso makes SIU a dangerous out every night. Jones scored a game-high 22 points and dished out seven assists, canning 8 of 10 field goal attempts and connecting on five 3-pointers.

Every aspect of Jones’ game was on point. Not only did he scored at will and pass for profit, but he defended at a high level. Mullins raved about how Jones played over screens and pressured the ball, hindering the Beacons’ ability to get into their offense.

“I felt really good,” Jones said. “I felt like I was in control the whole time. I didn’t let anything speed me up or anything; I felt like I controlled the pace. And every time I hit my teammates, they were able to make the shot.”

Jones’ point total matched his season high, set on Nov. 12 against Austin Peay, and his assist total was three more than his previous best on Dec. 15 against Southeast Missouri State. If he can play anywhere close to that kind of efficiency down the stretch, the Salukis should be hard to guard.

3. Every possession matters

Much has been made of the team’s seven losses by five points or less this year. The focus has been on inconsistent execution in the last four minutes of those games.

Mullins is viewing those games through a different lens.

“We have to make sure the guys understand the 36 minutes before are as important as the last 4,” he said. “We have to get a lot of good shots in last couple of minutes, got to stop fouling at end of games and we have to make free throws.

“We just have to understand that every possession matters in the Valley.”

Translation: When you get a chance to expand a lead in the first half or early in the second half, take advantage. That’s one less basket you might need at the end of a game.

