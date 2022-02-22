SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim for fourth consecutive win

The SIU men are all but locked into the sixth seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament next weekend in St. Louis. The only way they could rise to fifth is to win twice, hope Bradley loses twice and then pray their NET ranking rises 41 spots so they can surpass the Braves.

There are still two important incentives to Wednesday night’s home game with Illinois State, however. There’s the chance to accomplish a season-long four-game winning streak, another sign that the team is where it wants to be going into Arch Madness.

And perhaps a little bigger than a winning streak: The opportunity to send Ben Coupet, Jr., Anthony D’Avanzo and Will Keller off as winners on their Senior Night.

“Anthony was great for us last year and he’s been an awesome teammate,” said coach Bryan Mullins. “Ben has been a great teammate for us and has given us the play we were hoping for, and Will is going to get recognized too.”

Recent trends suggest this should be a good night for the Salukis (15-13, 8-8). Not only do they come in fresh off a come-from-behind 76-72 win Saturday at Indiana State, they also draw a Redbirds team struggling to the end of a lost season.

Can SIU keep its late-season roll going? Here are three factors that should determine the outcome.

1. Speed and control

The Salukis’ improved transition game – 46 fast-break points during their winning streak – is an advertisement that they have finally figured out how to play fast while maintaining control.

In averaging nearly 1.2 points per possession at Indiana State, about .15 more than their per-game average, SIU committed a season-low six turnovers. It went the first 9 ½ minutes without a miscue and made 14 of its last 23 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3.

Lance Jones, Marcus Domask and Coupet combined for 61 points. Coupet scored all 16 of his points after halftime, canning 4 of 7 3-pointers.

The Salukis have averaged 70 ppg during their winning streak, a fairly sizable improvement above their per-game average of 63.7.

“We’re getting better and it’s probably the most consistent we’ve been in terms of our rotations and lineups,” Mullins said. “We’ve had normal practices and rest.”

2. Weary legs?

When COVID-19 issues forced two postponements in early January for SIU, it paid for it with seven games in a 16-day stretch to end January. It went 2-5 in that span, losing three games by a total of seven points.

The Salukis have played a normal two-game-a-week schedule throughout February, unlike their latest opponent. Illinois State (11-18, 4-12) is playing its third game in five days and traveling for the second time in that stretch.

The Redbirds lost 59-50 at home Monday night to MVC co-leader Loyola, committing 20 turnovers and canning only 36 percent of their shots. They fired coach Dan Muller on Feb. 13 and are playing for interim coach Brian Jones.

Mullins said not much has changed about Illinois State’s style under Jones.

“Aside from a couple of rotations, they are playing pretty similar,” Mullins said. “They score the ball as well as anyone in our league.”

3. Making memories

The toughest thing about Senior Night for most players is maintaining emotions. Some guys play at an even higher level than normal, while others try too hard to play a great game and struggle to contribute much of anything.

Mullins never had a chance to play his final home game as an SIU player.

“I was out of the second half of the season because of injury,” he said. “It was emotional because of the four years that went into it. College is one of the best experiences of your life.

“These guys will remember it the rest of their lives.”

