SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim for split with Loyola

First-year Loyola coach Drew Valentine said Tuesday night after his team’s 59-47 win over SIU that the experience of coaching against former Ramblers assistant and long-time friend Bryan Mullins “sucked.”

It couldn’t have felt any better for Mullins after the Salukis (10-10, 3-5) fell for the fifth time in six games, knocking their record down to .500 for the first time since November.

The first and fourth-youngest Division I coaches go at each other again Thursday night at Banterra Center in the back end of a home-and-home series caused by a COVID-19 pause in the SIU program that postponed a Jan. 2 matchup.

If there was good news to come out of this latest loss for the Salukis, it was that they didn’t let a poor first half govern how they played the second half. Down 30-17 at halftime, they cut the lead to one with 11:12 left on a Trent Brown 3-pointer and still trailed by just three with 3:14 remaining before fading in the endgame.

“Our guys have fought back every single game,” Mullins said. “We haven’t played our best always, but we’ve never quit. I think our team has a lot of character, a lot of toughness.”

Character and toughness aside, SIU needs a win badly. Here are three things to watch that should determine if it can topple the Missouri Valley Conference leaders.

1. Be aggressive

You hear cheerleaders chant it at every high school game from Metropolis to Mount Vernon. It’s advice the Salukis could take, particularly when they note the difference from the first half of Tuesday night’s game to the second half.

In the first half, particularly the final 12-plus minutes, SIU was tentative. It let Loyola push its halfcourt sets so far back towards midcourt that it was a wonder they didn’t start from Lake Michigan at times.

Mullins didn’t go fire and brimstone at halftime despite the big deficit. He had just one request.

“Be aggressive,” he said. “These guys are in the gym all the time. All the stuff they do … we’ve just got to play downhill. We’ve got a great offensive team; we’ve just got to be aggressive.”

After that quick halftime talk, the Salukis shaved a dozen points off their deficit in less than nine minutes by moving the ball, driving with purpose and shooting with confidence. While it didn’t result in a win, it at least gives them a template how to beat an NCAA Tournament team at home.

2. Limit Lucas Williamson

While the Ramblers are balanced, there’s also no doubt who their go-to guy is. With the game on the line Tuesday night, Valentine consulted his play sheet during a timeout and probably found the line that says “give it to Williamson.”

The fifth-year senior turned a three-point cliffhanger into game over, drive home safely in less by two minutes by doing the following on three straight possessions: Driving layup, two free throws, assist for Aher Uguak 3-pointer. Just like that, it was a 55-45 Loyola lead with 1:09 left.

Williamson finished with a game-high 20 points on just eight shot attempts, delivering another reminder of why he was an important cog as a freshman in the Ramblers’ Final Four run.

“He did a good job of getting to the basket, making baskets and getting foul calls,” said SIU guard Ben Coupet, Jr.

The other remarkable stat from Williamson’s line Tuesday night: Seven fouls drawn, zero committed.

3. Make more plays

Sounds simplistic, yes, but when you’re playing a team for the second time in three nights, you know what they’re running and they know what you want to do.

The Salukis know that Loyola wants to get Williamson going early and then look for good matchups. The Ramblers know that SIU is going to run its offense through Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

That means when plays break down, as they invariably do when good, well-prepared defensive teams play, it comes down to someone making a play in the last five seconds of the shot clock.

Coupet was that guy at times on Tuesday night, scoring a team-high 14 points and driving the ball as aggressively as he has this year. Coupet attracted three shooting fouls and converted five of six attempts at the line.

That version of Coupet is the one the Salukis need more often if they’re to get turned around over the last 10 games of the season.

