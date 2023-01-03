SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis aim to stretch winning streak

SIU reaches the halfway point of its season Wednesday night when it hosts Drake.

What has coach Bryan Mullins learned about his team?

“I think we’re getting better and when you start a season, you want the team to get better,” he said Monday. “We’re starting to get a better feel for our team. We had a lot of road games early in the season and we’re gotten some games at home. It’s gotten us into a better routine which has helped.”

The Salukis (11-4, 3-1) are aiming for their seventh straight win, which would tie the longest streak of that kind in the Mullins era. Sunday’s 63-45 victory over Belmont was fueled by a 40-17 second half that saw SIU play arguably its best 20 minutes of the year.

To get to seven straight, the Salukis will have to solve a team that’s beaten it five straight times the last two years, including three times last year. And the Bulldogs figure to come in mad after dropping to 11-4, 2-2 with a 52-49 loss Sunday at Missouri State.

Can SIU keep its run going? Below are three factors that could determine the outcome:

40-minute game

One of the biggest adjustments players have to make at this level is realizing how long 40 minutes can last. Teams will go on runs and also endure droughts. It’s how they survive the hard times that determine success or failure.

Look at the Salukis last week as a prime example of that theory. On Thursday night, they failed to score a point for 7:35 of the first half at Murray State. Didn’t matter, because they played with poise in key spots and won 63-57.

On Sunday, their offense was gross for most of the first half, teaming poor shooting with subpar ball movement. As Lance Jones said, they let Belmont do what they wanted to do in building a 28-23 halftime lead.

In the second half, well, consider that script flipped. Jones turned around a rough first half with 10 points in a 3:02 stretch and SIU hit the figurative X button in the final five minutes to make it one-sided.

“It’s about having poise, understanding the ups and downs of a game,” Mullins said. “You have to be able to play at a high level in the last 10 minutes of a game. We’ve got older guys who have played a lot of college basketball.”

Don’t doubt Drake

The Bulldogs were picked to win the MVC back in October. They are presently two games behind surprising Indiana State following their loss on Sunday.

But Mullins says Drake shouldn’t be discarded just yet. It does, after all, have seniors like Roman Penn, D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz that have been part of 106 wins over five years. And it also has the preseason MVC Player of the Year in Tucker DeVries, who’s averaging 18.7 ppg.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game for us,” Mullins said. “Everybody in the league has respect for Drake and what they’ve been able to do with this program. They were preseason No. 1 for a reason.”

SIU has had trouble coping with the Bulldogs’ physical defense the last couple of years. This game figures to be a real test of how it competes and works for good looks against a team that has made it settle for poor shots.

Market correction?

Here’s what the Salukis have done the last three games from the 3-point arc: 6 of 23, 7 of 26, 4 of 19. Sounds like a team that’s lost those games instead of winning them.

That means they are due to see a few swish through the goal. Their season percentage of 32.5 through 15 games is just under three percentage points less than last year. But if last week is any indication, Jones might be about to get on a run.

The reigning MVC Player of the Week averaged 18.5 ppg, scoring 21 at Murray State and then rattling off 13 second half points against Belmont. Jones can carry a team for short stretches when he gets going like that.

“He definitely gave us a boost,” said guard Xavier Johnson of Jones. “Seeing him get going really helped us.”

A hot Jones means more defensive attention, which means more open shots for guys like Johnson, Trent Brown and Foster Wonders. And open looks from 3 are what this offense is built to create.