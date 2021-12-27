SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis, Grambling State meet for first time

NCAA Division I teams are allowed to schedule up to 31 games in a regular season.

SIU’s men entered the year with just 30 on their docket, leaving them the flexibility to pivot and find another opponent for a circumstance like Tuesday night.

When the Salukis learned that Missouri Baptist couldn’t play them as scheduled – the schools instead plan to meet late next month, probably on Jan. 30 – they commenced looking for a new opponent to give them a tuneup game heading into Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference showdown with Loyola.

Enter Grambling State, which also had an opening. Its Dec. 18 game at Tulane was canceled because the Green Wave’s program entered COVID-19 protocol days beforehand.

Roughly 48 hours before Tuesday’s 7 p.m. tip-off at Banterra Center, SIU and the Tigers made the match, the first time the programs have met.

“It gives us another Division I game and gives us some flexibility with the schedule,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “It’s a challenge for our guys and a chance to get right back into it.”

Coming off Wednesday’s 64-52 loss at 12-1 San Francisco, how will SIU attempt to get back into the win column against 3-9 Grambling? Here are three things to watch.

1. Dialing 800-3points

The Salukis’ offense has identified itself as one which prefers to attack from downtown. While they don’t forsake the concept of scoring with their back to the basket, their personnel and skill set is definitely one of a team that subsists on 3-pointers.

That worked out well in a four-game stretch where they connected on 47 3-pointers against Southern Miss, Tulsa, Southeast Missouri State and Maryville. It didn’t quite go as well at USF, where it was just 3 of 20 and didn’t hit one in the first half.

Mullins said after the game that he liked most of the shots his team took from deep. His view Monday after watching video hadn’t changed.

“Shot selection wasn’t the problem,” he said. “We shot the ball well the past three or four games. The problem was we had a couple of timely turnovers and then a breakdown defensively in the second half where we gave them four straight layups.

“A game like that is why coaches say defense wins games. You have to generate offense from turnovers.”

SIU may have better success from distance against Grambling, which has allowed opponents to hit 37.5 percent of 3-pointers this year.

2. Muila breakthrough?

While junior forward J.D. Muila pointed a blaming finger at himself for poor defense after the loss at San Francisco, there was a bright spot to his game.

Muila finally played with aggression on the offensive end, taking advantage of the Dons’ emphasis on covering jump-shooters. He was 5 of 7 from the field and scored 11 points, his first double-figure performance with the Salukis.

His per-game averages of 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over 16.1 minutes are modest, but on a per-40 minute basis, Muila hauls in 10 rebounds per game. The next step is for him to develop consistency and lower his foul rate of one every 5.6 minutes.

“They’ve told me to keep working hard,” Muila said of his teammates and coaching staff. “You know, it’s been a while since I’ve played. It was two years since I played when this season started. We knew this would happen eventually. I feel like my numbers can keep going up.”

Muila sat out last season with a torn meniscus after transferring from Indian Hills Community College.

3. ‘Extremely old team’

The Tigers aren’t quite as experienced as San Francisco, which started three graduate students and two seniors, but it’s close. They trot out two graduates, including Bradley transfer Danya Kingsby, a senior and two juniors.

Grambling’s record is a product of the death-march schedule most Southwestern Athletic Conference programs play in November and December. Among their losses are “buy” games at Texas Tech, New Mexico, No. 8 Iowa State and Connecticut.

The Tigers are SIU’s second SWAC opponent of the year. The first one, Alcorn State, led by 14 at the half on Nov. 26 at Banterra Center before Lance Jones’ 3-point play in the dying seconds gave the Salukis a 62-59 decision.

“Grambling is older, more experienced and plays better at a faster pace,” Mullins said when asked to compare the SWAC teams. “They’re an extremely old teams with a lot of transfers from other programs.”

DAWG BITES

SIU announced Monday that Sunday’s game with Loyola will start at 4 p.m. instead of 5. The reason is that the game is now being televised by ESPN2 instead of ESPNU, which should mean a little more national exposure for the schools. … Forward Marcus Domask has doled out 25 assists in the last three games, boosting his average to 4.4 per game, good for second in the Valley. … Guard Ben Coupet, Jr. is aiming for his seventh consecutive double-figure scoring game.

