SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis look to build momentum

An SIU win Tuesday over Bradley would do a lot to build momentum for next month’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

After all, the Braves (15-11, 9-5) are the hottest team in the Valley with seven wins in their last eight games, including home victories last week against first place Loyola and Drake.

But Salukis coach Bryan Mullins isn’t attaching artificial importance to the possibility of beating a team in the top half of the conference this close to Arch Madness.

“It really doesn’t matter who you play,” he said. “You want to win no matter what.”

That being said, SIU hasn’t beaten a team above it in the conference standings all year. Nor has it lost to a team below it. If it is to inspire confidence among its fan base, beating one of the top five teams in the league this close to the MVC tourney is a good way to do it.

How will the Salukis try to accomplish this task? There are three factors that will likely determine if they pull this off or not.

1. Crack the code

It’s no secret how Bradley is winning games these days – defense. In its last three wins over Evansville, Loyola and Drake, it’s permitting only 53.7 points per game.

The Braves are athletic, long and connected. If you beat a defender on the dribble, you’re usually going to run into help. If you’re a catch-and-shoot guy, chances are someone is going to be there on the catch and force you to pass.

SIU’s offense has frequently stalled against the MVC’s best teams. They’re able to push the Salukis’ halfcourt sets out past the 3-point line, near or past the edge of the midcourt logo. Those teams turn SIU at times into a one-on-one outfit and that’s not the way it can win games.

“Bradley’s defense has really improved over the course of the Valley season,” Mullins said. “They have great length, they’re very organized and disciplined on the defensive side of the ball. Their depth has really helped them.”

When the Braves stopped the Salukis 70-62 on Jan. 22 in Peoria, SIU made just 10 of 34 shots after halftime and finished the night at 39.3 percent from the field.

2. ‘Multiple guys that step up’

Bradley’s top scorers are guard Terry Roberts (15.1 ppg) and Rienk Mast (11.3). But the Braves have averaged 35 ppg off the bench in their last three games.

Leading that charge has been Mikey Howell, who scored 12 against Loyola and added 14 against Drake. Seven-one center Ari Boya and sharp-shooting guard Ville Tahvanainen, who riddled the Salukis for three 3s and 13 points off the bench, can also offer plenty of help.

“They’re a really good team, probably the hottest team in the league right now,” said SIU forward Kyler Filewich of Bradley. “Mast and Roberts are really good players, but they have other good players as well. We can’t let them get going early.”

The Braves are one of just two teams to score 70 or more points this year against the Salukis.

“They have multiple guys that step up on different nights and beat you,” Mullins said.

3. Milestone night?

SIU guard Lance Jones is 20 points away from 1,000 for his career. He leads the team in scoring at 14.5 and poured in a career-high 31 earlier this month at Illinois State, so he could reach the milestone.

And based on his past history against Bradley, Jones has the proverbial shot. He led the Salukis with 19 points in last month’s meeting and has hit a game-winner against the Braves in his career.

What’s more, Jones has been the team’s most productive scorer lately. In his last six games, he’s scoring 17 ppg, and is at 18 ppg since Mullins moved Dalton Banks into the starting lineup, allowing Jones to hunt his shot more at the two guard.

