SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis look to 'play the right way'

Saturday’s non-conference game with Division II Maryville (Mo.) at 3 p.m. in Banterra Center will be a glorified scrimmage for the SIU men if they play reasonably well.

But coach Bryan Mullins still wants his team to not get caught looking ahead to a big game on Wednesday at unbeaten San Francisco.

“We’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to have back-to-back home games for the first time. We want to build momentum going into that game at San Francisco and the Valley schedule.

“For us, we just have to play the right way, regardless of the result. If we play the right way, good things happen for us.”

The Salukis (6-4) certainly played the right way during Wednesday night’s 80-55 rout of Southeast Missouri State. They committed just two turnovers in the second half and canned 10 of their 12 3-pointers after the break, while the defense held the high-scoring Redhawks 19 points below their season average.

For SIU to cruise through this game and not land on upset alert against a less prestigious foe, it has to accomplish these three tasks:

Make the extra pass

During the last two games, the Salukis have shown the ability to hit 3-pointers at will, connecting on 27 of 54 behind the arc. Most of that has happened because they have played an unselfish brand of basketball, led by Marcus Domask.

After logging 18 assists on 23 made buckets in a 69-65 defeat on Dec. 11 at Tulsa, SIU collected 19 helpers on 28 baskets against SEMO. Domask helmed the effort in both teams with seven dimes at Tulsa and eight more on Wednesday night.

On the year, Domask has dished out a team-high 43 assists, 18 more than second-place Dalton Banks.

“It’s been great,” Mullins said of the recent ball movement. “We want to be a plus-15 (assist), minus-10 (turnover) team. The guys are sharing the ball and obviously, it looks better when the ball goes in, too.”

More than half of the Salukis’ field goals (237) have come with an assist (123) attached. For a team whose best scorers play on the perimeter, it makes sense that they play their best when they share the ball.

Finish with a rebound

Aside from 11 first half turnovers, the only other thing one could nitpick about Wednesday night was that SIU didn’t check out SEMO on the glass as well as it could have. While the Salukis outboarded the Redhawks 30-26, they also gave up 11 offensive rebounds.

Three of those came on the first possession of the second half and SEMO drained a 3-pointer on their fourth crack at the basket. That could have been a momentum-turner if SIU hadn’t shot so well after halftime.

It wasn’t all bad news in the post for SIU. Kyler Filewich came off the bench for perhaps his best game of the year – 12 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Filewich also added a pair of nice assists out of double-teams in the lane.

“Kyler got into a nice rhythm in the first half,” Mullins said. “It was nice to see him make plays and be aggressive.”

Maintain defensive intensity

The game might be an exhibition for Maryville (7-3), but the Saints will certainly go all-out to win. They rely on an offense that averages 75.4 ppg and hits 46.8 percent from the field, plus 72 percent at the foul line.

Ari Jackson leads Maryville with 14.1 ppg and is a member of the 50/40/90 club, a testament to his shooting ability. Seven other players average between 6 and 12 ppg, which means a team has to guard all five spots on the floor.

The Salukis should win, but Division II teams do beat Division I opponents on occasion. SIU’s first task is to make sure the Saints don’t believe they can win. That means carrying over their defensive performance from Wednesday night.

“I thought our constantly being in a stance and our guarding the ball just wore on them the last 10 minutes,” Mullins said of the SEMO game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.