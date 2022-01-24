SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis prepare for consecutive games against Loyola

If timing is everything in life, as some people believe it is, the SIU men may be the victim of some particularly bad timing Tuesday night in Chicago.

When the Salukis battle Missouri Valley Conference leader Loyola, they’ll do so as the first opponent for the Ramblers (14-3, 5-1) since their 10-game winning streak ended Saturday with a 79-69 home loss to surging Missouri State.

But as the old ad pitchman might say, wait, there’s more. SIU (10-9, 3-4) has dropped four of its last five, including Saturday night’s 70-62 defeat at Bradley, and now faces the task of consecutive games against Loyola.

The teams meet again on Thursday night at Banterra Center in the makeup of a Jan. 2 game postponed when the Salukis’ program went on COVID-19 pause.

To summarize: SIU is looking to turn things around and has to do it against the defending league champs after they ate a rare loss. Unless you believe in the concept of the reverse lock, betting on the regal canines may not be a wise play.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, playing one of the best teams in the country,” Salukis coach Bryan Mullins said.

How does SIU stand up to the challenge? Here are three ways they can pull off an upset in Gentile Arena.

1. Quicker starts

For about three-fourths of Saturday night’s game at Bradley, the Salukis outscored the Braves by 10 points.

The only problem was that in the other 10 minutes – the game’s first 5:27 and the first four-plus minutes of the second half – Bradley blitzed SIU to the tune of 27-9. That was basically the game.

“You can’t be down 18 on the first four-minute spans of each half,” Mullins said. “We definitely have to do a better job of starting halves.”

Getting outscored by that many points in that little time is clearly a team effort. But it was telling how easily the defense enabled the Braves to attain the lane for point-blank buckets or kickouts to open jump-shooters who then made clean looks.

Hitting early shots makes the bucket look a lot wider. Conversely, getting stops early can sometimes make opponents see a small basket. SIU needs a good start to this one on the defensive end or it might be a long night.

2. Ball movement

For the most part, the Salukis have played unselfish basketball. They have shot 45.2 percent from the field this year and roughly 55 percent of their made buckets have come off assists, a pretty good ratio.

But Saturday night was not a night when the ball moved as it usually does. There was quite a bit of one-on-one play instead of crisp passes beating a defense to create an open shot. Of SIU’s 22 buckets, just eight had an assist attached to them.

It was just the fourth time this year the Salukis finished with single-digit assists. And while that total would have climbed into double figures if they had made more than 10 of 34 second half shots, it was still a fair representation of the team’s performance on offense.

“I think everyone came out with the right mindset, but shots weren’t falling,” said guard Lance Jones. “It was just one of those nights where we didn’t make shots.”

3. Turn the page

Loyola is the toughest team on SIU’s schedule this year, its loss to Missouri State notwithstanding. Barring a collapse over the season’s final dozen games, the Ramblers are no worse than an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament field.

The best thing the Salukis can do in this one is play with confidence. Take care of the little details and at the end, the biggest detail of all – a.k.a. the scoreboard – might just read in their favor.

“We have to go up there with the right mindset,” Jones said. “They’re just another team in the Missouri Valley. Every game is going to be a tough game; we’re ready for a tough game.”

