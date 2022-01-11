SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to deal with Missouri State

If a wounded bear really is the most dangerous animal, the SIU men’s basketball team might be in a whole lot of trouble.

Their visit to Missouri State on Wednesday night wasn’t going to be easy in the first place. JQH Arena hasn’t exactly been hospitable the last three years for the Salukis. The Bears won both meetings last year by an average of 13.5 points.

Add in the fact that Missouri State (11-6, 2-2) is coming off a bitter 85-84 loss Saturday night at home to Northern Iowa and you have a team that figures to be eager to play. The Salukis (9-5, 2-0) will have to be on point early.

“You want to get off to a good start and not give the home team a bunch of confidence,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “Guys have to be able to defend and take care of the ball.”

How do the Salukis finish out a three-game road trip with a perfect mark? Here are three things that will determine whether they come home with a 3-0 conference record or a 2-1 ledger:

1. Pace of play

Mullins mentioned Monday that Missouri State plays with great pace and doesn’t turn the ball over a lot. A deeper dive reveals that the Bears average the fifth-most possessions of the 10 MVC teams, but rank just 268th nationally at 67 possessions per game.

Then again, no Valley team is more deliberate than SIU’s 62.6 possessions per game, which is 350th of 358 Division I teams. And most coaches will tell you that it’s easier to slow a team down than it is to speed one up.

Teams will usually feel more comfortable pushing pace at home than on the road, feeling that a slower tempo on the road can keep the crowd quieter.

“The team that has the lead is going to control the pace,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford, who played high school ball at Egyptian. “We want to get off to the best possible start we can. We want to defend better than we have the last couple of games.”

The Bears are allowing 67.8 ppg in 17 games, but are yielding 72.3 in four MVC games and have permitted 77 ppg in their last two games. MVC opponents have canned 44.6 percent of their field goal attempts.

2. Pick your poison

Missouri State boasts one of the top inside-outside duos in the conference. Guard Isiaih Mosley averages 18.5 ppg on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and is coming off a career-high 43 on Saturday night.

Forward Gaige Prim adds 14.1 ppg and 8.2 rebounds. He eviscerated the Salukis on Feb. 17, 2020 in Carbondale, rolling up 29 points and 21 rebounds in the Bears’ 68-53 win. Prim nearly outrebounded SIU by himself; the Salukis had just 27 boards as a team.

As well as the Salukis defended at Valparaiso on Saturday night, when they limited the Beacons to 40 percent shooting from the field and 5 of 22 on 3-pointers, they’ll have to be even better in this one.

“Prim and Mosley are two of the best guys in this league,” Mullins said. “Basically, all of their guys worry me.”

3. Playing through Domask

When Marcus Domask is playing at his best, SIU can simply carve up most MVC teams in the halfcourt. Domask can get his 20 points efficiently while tacking on multiple assists when opponents try to double him.

Saturday’s 63-60 win at Valparaiso was a prime example of that. Domask hit 9 of 12 shots from the field to tally a game-high 23 points while adding six assists. That means that by himself, Domask had a hand in 36 of the Salukis’ 63 points.

“That’s what makes Marcus a good player – his feel for the game,” Mullins said. “He was pretty decisive all night with his decisions, whether it was to shoot or pass.”

