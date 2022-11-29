SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set to meet Evansville in MVC opener

To hear SIU coach Bryan Mullins tell it, this could be a mirror-image matchup.

His Salukis and Evansville get together Wednesday night in Evansville for a Missouri Valley Conference opener between teams which defend pretty well but have trouble scoring.

SIU (4-2) is connecting on just 42.3% of its field goals, but that’s positively automatic compared to the Purple Aces (2-6). They’re hitting only 36.9% from the field, 26.8% on 3-pointers and 62.2% at the foul line.

Or to put it another way, per kenpom.com, Evansville’s effective field goal percentage of 41.3% is 350th out of 363 Division I teams.

“Similar to us, they probably haven’t shot the ball as well as they would have liked to,” Mullins said Tuesday morning. “I know that they’ve played just once at home this year, so coming home to start the Valley season, they’re going to be ready to go.”

How do the Salukis get out of the Ford Center with a win in their conference opener? We look at three factors that could influence the outcome.

1. Scoring balance

Marcus Domask played two great games in the SoCal Challenge with 21 points against unbeaten UNLV and a career-high 32 in an overtime win over Cal Baptist. He was deservedly named MVC Player of the Week on Monday.

But SIU won’t become the team it aspires to be if it has to continue to rely on Domask for nearly 50% of its points. He scored 53 of its 113 points in San Juan Capistrano. Only Clarence Rupert, who tallied 10 against Cal Baptist, reached double figures in either of the two games out west.

Lance Jones (11.2 ppg) is in a serious slump, hitting just 12 of 43 shots in the last four games. There’s bound to be a progression to the mean for Jones, who when he’s on can carry the offense for more than one game at a time.

What’s more, Mullins remains confident that the Salukis can consistently display the balance that marked their 94-63 season-opening win Nov. 7 against Little Rock.

“I think offensively, we’ll get more comfortable as the season goes on,” Mullins said. “We just have to continue to figure things out and get better.”

2. Stop Strawbridge

Although the Purple Aces are scoring only 60.5 ppg and misfiring with great frequency, they do have a guy that can get them points in volume.

Alabama State transfer Kenny Strawbridge is enjoying the best season of his career, tallying 17.3 ppg through eight games while also dishing out 17 assists, good for second on the team. Strawbridge pumped in 23 during a season-opening win at Miami (OH) and is coming off a 25-point effort Sunday night in a loss against Fairfield.

The 6-6 Strawbridge, who’s averaging 20 ppg over the last four games, could be a tough cover for SIU. Much as they did when it restricted Cal Baptist standout Taran Armstrong to 11 points on Nov. 23, the Salukis are likely to use multiple defenders on Strawbridge.

Given the difficulties Evansville has experienced in making shots through eight games, SIU could on paper up its chances of winning significantly if it can keep Strawbridge from going off.

3. A bench boost

As good as Domask was against Cal Baptist, the Salukis wouldn’t have won without Rupert scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds. Rupert clearly looked more comfortable in that game than he has in any of his first six games since transferring from Saint Peter’s.

“I think you’ll see guys continue to be instinctive as they play more games,” Mullins said. “When guys get lost in playing extremely hard and competing hard, good things are going to happen on the offensive end. Clarence brought great energy against Cal Baptist.”

There’s also the possibility of Jawaun Newton cranking up a good game in his return to Evansville. Newton transferred within the conference after starting for the Purple Aces the last two years and scoring in double figures.

Mullins has said frequently during the first month that SIU will have strength in numbers. There would be no better way to display that than to see reserves like Newton and Rupert enjoy good games in the MVC opener.