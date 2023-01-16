SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis try to keep winning

In multiple conversations before the season, SIU coach Bryan Mullins expressed his desire for his fourth team to be player-driven.

Much as the Saluki teams he played for had that trait when they were making NCAA Tournaments routinely, Mullins wanted this team to police itself. To get each other ready for games, big or otherwise. To enforce a championship standard on and off the floor.

One might say that Tuesday night’s visit from Missouri Valley Conference cellar-dweller Evansville is a test of that trait. On paper, it would seem overconfidence is a tougher opponent than the Purple Aces (4-15, 0-8).

SIU (14-5, 6-2) blasted Evansville 80-53 on Nov. 30 at the Ford Center, drilling 12 3-pointers and collecting a season-high 16 steals. Lance Jones came within one assist of a double-double and the Salukis led by as many as 37 points in the second half.

Will SIU take the Aces for granted?

“We prepare the same no matter who we’re playing,” Mullins said Monday morning. “It’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game.”

Can the regal canines make it 10 wins in 11 games? Below are three factors that could decide the outcome:

1. Play from the lead

Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Salukis have proven they can play from behind. They’ve trailed at halftime in five straight games, including a 10-point deficit Wednesday night at Indiana State. Their record in those games: 4-1.

But Mullins knows at some point, SIU has to get out of the starting blocks faster. The odds aren’t particularly good that if it falls behind by double figures in the first half at Missouri State on Saturday that it will bag a win.

So at least in theory, the Salukis figure to place an emphasis on making what some coaches call the first hit. That is, setting the tone on both ends of the floor, particularly on defense. Letting the underdog know that they’re in for a tough night.

“I don’t think there’s a common denominator,” Mullins said of the team’s slow starts. “It’s not one person or one specific thing. It’s been different things – turnovers sometimes, a missed assignment or two on defense other times.”

2. Guard a guardable team

The late Pete Carril was asked one night after leading his Princeton team to a lopsided win about holding an opponent under 50 points.

“They’re a guardable team,” he said, “and we guarded them well.”

Which leads us into this game. In November, SIU guarded a guardable Evansville team pretty well. The Aces hit just 40.4% from the field and committed 20 turnovers that led to 28 points, as well as most of the Salukis’ 20 fast-break points.

If SIU guards at that level again in the rematch, it’s hard to see a scenario under which Evansville wins at the end. Aces first-year coach David Ragland knows his team has to be tougher with the ball this time.

“We know where we need to improve and just be consistent,” he said. “We’ve got to put our best foot forward against a really good team. They came in here and smacked us the first time.”

3. Deep depth

When he was master-minding the Baltimore Orioles to 90 wins or more year after year in the 1970s, manager Earl Weaver often boasted of his team’s “deep depth.”

Mullins could do the same with the Salukis most nights. Aside from Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, the scoring averages aren’t impressive, but you never know who might provide a lift.

During Saturday night’s 69-57 win over Illinois State, that man was Scottie Ebube. He scored seven points in just five minutes, including a critical 3-point play just before halftime that gave SIU momentum going into the second half.

The 6-10, 260-pound Ebube has, in brief flashes, shown potential of being a pure low-post scorer that could make opponents double him. Ebube would have probably found his way into the rotation much sooner except for a scooter accident on Nov. 8 that broke two fingers and sidelined him for 14 games.

But if Ebube continues to convert down low and earn more minutes, that could leave more 3-point shooters open for a team crying for some consistent accuracy from the arc.

“He can do some things that will really help us,” Mullins said.