SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis try to run to 3rd straight win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Bruce Springsteen once sung that he was born to run.

Of late, so has the SIU men’s basketball team, giving it a much-needed way to score.

In consecutive wins over Evansville and Bradley, the Salukis (14-13, 7-8) have piled up 34 fast-break points. That they got 19 against Evansville might not be a surprise, since the Purple Aces are the last place team in the Missouri Valley Conference, but coming up with 15 in Tuesday night’s 65-57 victory over Bradley is an indication they have committed to playing quicker when it suits their needs.

“It’s hard to score in the halfcourt when you get to the second time around in the Valley,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins on Thursday. “You’ve got to try to steal some points in the transition game when the defense isn’t set up.”

The Salukis will try to crank up the fast break on Saturday at Hulman Center when they aim for a season sweep of Indiana State (11-15, 4-10). One more win clinches no worse than sixth place in the Valley, enabling SIU to avoid the Thursday night portion of Arch Madness next month.

Can the Salukis achieve their first three-game winning streak in conference play? Here are three factors that might determine if they do.

Staying connected

While the SIU offense failed to score for the first 6 ½ minutes and struggled to score after building a 25-point lead early in the second half, the defense was on point most of the game.

Bradley sank just 41.4 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers. During the Salukis’ 41-11 run to end the first half, they turned their level of physicality up to a level it hasn’t been all year and it seemed to take the Braves aback.

Halfcourt sets started closer to the midcourt line than the foul line. Even simple passes were contested and drivers were met in the lane. Perhaps subconsciously rewarding SIU’s ferocious effort, the officials no-called some plays at the rim that included a fair amount of contact.

Bradley forward Rienk Mast told the Peoria Journal Star that SIU used double-teams to take him out of his game. All those stops made it easier for the Salukis to crank up their transition game.

“They work together, you know?,” Mullins said. “The offense feeds off the defense and the defense feeds off the offense when they see the shots go in. It’s contagious and it helps you play at a high level.”

Indiana State offense

This version of the Sycamores figures to be deeper and more dangerous than the ones SIU beat 63-55 on Jan. 19 in Carbondale, because second-leading scorer Cameron Henry and his 14.7 ppg are back in the lineup after sitting out the first matchup.

Then there’s the tear that leading scorer Cooper Neese is on. Over the last three games, Neese is pumping in 28.7 ppg, including 35 in a double overtime decision on Feb. 10 at Evansville. He scored 23 Tuesday night in a 79-71 loss at Missouri State.

For the season, Neese is the team’s leading scorer at 16.4 ppg. But Mullins says Indiana State’s attack goes beyond the scoring he provides from the perimeter.

“They’re probably the best cutting and moving without the ball team in our league,” he said of the Sycamores. “I thought they played really well at Missouri State. They missed some good looks from 3 late that would have made the game very interesting.

“The stretch that Neese has been on the last five or six games … he’s playing as well as anyone in the league.”

Validate the Bradley win

After a series of close games, SIU finally broke through against one of the Valley’s best teams. If it’s going to make any noise at Arch Madness, it will have to beat higher seeds. That’s why they needed badly to beat Bradley.

The trick now is to validate that victory with a road win against a beatable, but dangerous team. Will the Salukis play confidently or will they not be able to generate the same emotional pitch three days after one of their best wins of the year?

“You know, playing basketball requires confidence,” said guard Ben Coupet, Jr. “Hopefully, winning this game and finishing it out gives us the confidence we need.”

