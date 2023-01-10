SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis try to start another win streak

Before Saturday’s 69-57 Missouri Valley Conference loss at Northern Iowa, the last time SIU lost was Dec. 7 at home to Indiana State.

Between the two defeats, the Salukis ripped off seven consecutive wins to tie a program high under 4th-year coach Bryan Mullins. So does this mean that they start another seven-game win streak on Wednesday night in a rematch at league-leading Indiana State?

“Any time you lose a game, you hope your guys respond the right way,” said SIU assistant Brendan Mullins, Bryan’s brother, on Monday. “We believe our best basketball is ahead of us still. There’s a lot that we can improve on.”

UNI exposed that. The Panthers had their way with the Salukis on both ends of the floor most of the game. SIU (12-5, 4-2) came up short on offense and gave up its highest point total in a month while getting pounded by 10 on the boards.

How can the Salukis author a bounceback effort against the only unbeaten in conference play? Let’s look at three factors that could prove instrumental in the outcome:

1. Score more points

Sounds simplistic, yes, but this has been an issue lately. In four of its last five games, SIU has averaged less than a point per possession. It’s been winning because its defense has played at a high level and because its stars have come through in key spots.

Well, the Salukis allowed more than a point per possession at UNI for the first time since losing to Indiana State last month. Pair that with a rare off-game from leading scorer Marcus Domask (nine shots, eight points) and poof goes the winning streak.

“They obviously trapped his ball screens and post-ups,” Brendan Mullins said of the Panthers’ strategy against Domask. “Marcus has played at such a high level that (an off-game) is going to happen at times.”

SIU continues to misfire from 3-point land – 27 of 111 in the last five games – and until it starts making at least a third of its attempts from long range, it will continue to struggle on offense. There’s not much the coaching staff can do except encourage players to keep shooting open shots and hope they go in.

And if you’re going to have trouble making shots, don’t compound it by making turnovers. Domask, Lance Jones and Xavier Johnson combined for 11 on Saturday. That’s the three guys who handle the ball the most; they can’t repeat that stat again in this game.

2. Pick your poison

Indiana State (13-4, 6-0) is the highest-scoring team in the Valley for a reason. It makes you guard every spot on the floor with a mix of 3-point shooters, post-up guys and penetrators. It always has five guys on the floor capable of scoring.

Lately, the guy fueling the attack is reigning MVC Player of the Week Julian Larry. Disregard his 7.5 ppg on the season. He’s made 25 of his last 30 shots from the field, remarkable for any position but especially for a 6-3 point guard.

“Something clicked for him and he’s played at an unbelievably high level with his scoring and defense,” said Indiana State coach Josh Schertz of Larry. “To see someone going from the level he was at to where he is now is astounding.”

Add the efficient version of Larry to 3-point bombers Courvoisier McCauley (16.9 ppg) and Cooper Neese (10.8 ppg), and the versatile Cameron Henry (10.6 ppg), and you have a team that can cause real headaches for opposing coaches trying to script a game plan.

“Best offensive team in the league,” Brendan Mullins said. “You have to pick your poison.”

3. New faces

Both Schertz and Mullins stressed Monday both teams are much different from when they played last month. The evidence suggests this isn’t coach-speak.

Neese was out with an injury, as was SIU forward JD Muila, who has become an increasingly key part of the playing rotation lately. And the Salukis were still starting a smallball lineup with Troy D’Amico at power forward and Domask at center.

SIU experienced real issues keeping the Sycamores out of the lane with its smallball alignment last month. With Clarence Rupert starting and Muila playing his best ball since joining the program, they have been able to protect the lane better, except for the UNI loss.

“They have gone to a more traditional lineup,” Schertz said. “This will be a huge challenge for us. We’re going to give it our best.”