SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis try to topple Bradley

Despite playing one of its worst defensive games of the year Sunday, SIU put itself in position to survive at Illinois State.

But an offense that shot the ball well, hitting at least 10 3-pointers for the third straight game, wasn’t able to score on either of its final three possessions. The Redbirds did and the result was a 72-66 loss that tightened the Missouri Valley Conference race.

Going into Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. game at Bradley, SIU (17-6, 9-3) is tied with Belmont for first place, a game ahead of the Braves (15-8, 8-4). If Bradley, Murray State and Northern Iowa win, there will be a four-way for first in the MVC at 9-4.

The Salukis could have been in first place by themselves going into tonight’s game, but permitted 11 3-pointers and some critical offensive rebounds.

“We couldn’t get the stop when we needed to and they did,” SIU coach Bryan Mullins said.

Can SIU bounce back and keep Bradley from possibly joining it atop the league? We look at three factors that could determine the outcome:

Bombs away

After struggling to hit 3-pointers for the better part of a month, the Salukis have sank 10, 10 and 11 over the last three games, converting nearly 40% from the arc.

By the time you get to February, teams have clearly-established trends. Bradley knows as well as SIU does that it wants to launch from distance. The Braves are well-coached and athletic, fully capable of taking away the Salukis’ preferred method of attack.

That means this came could come down to how SIU adjusts. Does it keep firing away from distance or does it try to attack via penetration or feeling the post? The answer might very well decide a really big game.

“It’s always tough to score against them,” Mullins said of Bradley. “They are long, athletic, extremely well-coached and do the little things. For us, we have to take care of the ball first and foremost. We can’t allow turnovers.”

Battle inside

Offensively, the Braves play inside-out. They start by attacking you in the post with Rienk Mast, their top scorer at 13.8 ppg. Malevy Leons, their other forward, can score at all three levels when he’s going well. He adds 11.7 ppg.

They also get decent scoring from point guard Duke Deen, a junior college transfer who hits for 11.3 ppg and sinks 38% of his 3-pointers. Connor Hickman, Zek Montgomery and Ville Tahvanainen add secondary scoring punch on the perimeter and veteran forward Ja’Shon Henry tallies nearly 10 ppg off the bench.

Bradley averages almost 72 ppg and sinks 46.2% of its field goals, although it struggles to a 67.1 clip at the line. Its effective field goal percentage of 53% is in the top 20% of Division I. Coach Brian Wardle was pleased with its passing in an 83-76 win Sunday at UIC, where they finished with 19 helpers.

“We had good spacing, ran the floor well and the ball was moving,” said Wardle.

Accidental points

In a game where both teams hang their hat on defense, it seems unlikely that someone’s going to shoot a great percentage or hit a ton of 3-pointers. So this could come down to what former SIU women’s coach Cindy Stein called “unscheduled points.”

For instance, someone like J.D. Muila coming up with a couple of surprise baskets late in the shot clock. Even a player like the Braves’ Darius Hannah, who hasn’t even attempted a 3-ball all year, taking and hitting one just to beat the shot clock.

The odds seem better than average that both teams will endure a scoring drought against the other’s good defense. So the team which produces a surprise basket or set of foul shots in the right moment might find itself as the winner.

“We have to play the best we can in our arena against a good team,” Wardle said.