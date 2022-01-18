SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis turn focus to Indiana State

Saluki Twitter wasn’t a happy place to be late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

In the minutes and hours after SIU’s difficult 60-59 home loss to Drake, fans prescribed numerous changes for a program that’s lost three consecutive Missouri Valley Conference games over six days by a total of seven points.

If players or coaches are hearing the noise, they’re not acknowledging it. They probably don’t have time to.

As sure as night follows day and scorn follows a flag tossed by Jerome Boger, SIU is back to work, preparing for its third game in five nights Wednesday when Indiana State invades Banterra Center for another MVC clash.

“It hurts and it should hurt,” coach Bryan Mullins said of back-to-back one-point home losses to Northern Iowa and Drake. “But we have to be focused on winning and playing well on Wednesday against Indiana State.”

How do the Salukis (9-8, 2-3) correct what’s cost them the last three games and get back in the win column? Here are three things to watch:

1. Bench usage

Had SIU beaten Drake, the bench would have deserved the lion’s share of the credit. The reserves scored more points (30) than the starters (29) while playing 78 minutes.

Down the stretch, Mullins played Anthony D’Avanzo, Trent Brown and Dalton Banks with Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. The three reserves, particularly D’Avanzo, were among the Salukis’ most effective players.

D’Avanzo scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds over 14 minutes, going 5 of 6 at the foul line. He was able to guard one of the Bulldog guards in their smallball alignment and then post them up on offense.

“Whatever the team needs from me, I’m always ready,” D’Avanzo said. “Being able to guard the guard and post them up on the other end creates matchup problems. It was a good thing.”

With SIU in the middle of a stretch of seven games in 16 days, its bench must come through if it’s to come out of it with some wins.

2. Endgame execution

Win Monday night by a point and no one would have brought up the Salukis’ inability to produce points down the stretch. They managed just one field goal in the final 5:07 – a Domask jumper while being fouled with 37.3 seconds remaining.

Most will focus on the final possession of the game, when SIU had 21 seconds to come up with a winning shot and instead created nothing before the final horn. But just as damaging might have been a turnover that led to Tucker DeVries’ 3-pointer with 3:49 left that snapped a 55-55 tie.

That was the last of 15 Saluki turnovers that Drake converted into 19 points.

“We’ve got to use this to make sure we understand what it takes to close out games against NCAA Tournament-type teams,” said Mullins.

The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tourney last March and beat Wichita State in the First Four.

3. Slowing down the Sycamores

Indiana State is 8-8 overall and 1-3 in the Valley under first-year coach Josh Schertz, who went 337-69 at Division II Lincoln Memorial University, qualifying for 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Schertz has sped ISU up significantly. Last year, under the departed Greg Lansing, the Sycamores played the 244th-fastest pace in Division I with 66.9 possessions per game. Under Schertz, they now average 71.4 possessions per game, 48th among 358 Division I programs.

Their 74.5 ppg is eight more per game than they scored last year, when they went 15-10 and advanced to the MVC semifinals. They figure to test an SIU defense that has been exposed the last three games by teams capable of hurting you in transition.

“They’re an extremely talented offensive team that plays five out,” Mullins said. “It looks like they’re a good spacing team.”

