SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: SIU to host Illinois State

In John Feinstein’s book “A Season on the Brink” that chronicles coach Bob Knight and the 1985-86 Indiana basketball team, Knight muses in one chapter about getting into position to get into position.

That is, winning a game or a string of games that puts your team in position to contend for a conference title.

Well, SIU did just that on Wednesday night in Terre Haute by erasing a 15-point first half deficit to hand Indiana State its first Missouri Valley Conference loss. The 69-61 verdict boosted the Salukis to 5-2 in the league, a game behind the first place Sycamores.

And on paper, the next two games greatly favor SIU over Indiana State. While the Salukis (13-5, 5-2) host Illinois State on Saturday night and struggling Evansville on Tuesday evening, the Sycamores face difficult road trips to Missouri State on Sunday and host Bradley on Wednesday night.

Can SIU take care of business against its long-time in-state rivals and make it nine wins in 10 games? We look at three factors that might determine the outcome:

1. Faster start

While the regal canines have proven they can overcome double-figure deficits and long scoring droughts to beat good teams in their league, falling behind 27-12 has been proven more often than not to be a sub-optimal way to win.

That’s why it would be in the Salukis’ best interests to get out of the starting blocks quicker against Illinois State. With a big crowd expected for the team’s only Saturday home game in conference play, a fast start would engage that audience even further.

Which means SIU needs to take care of the ball early in the game and take good shots instead of hacking it up or settling for poor shots, as it has done recently. Point guard Xavier Johnson said that starts with him.

“I had a couple of early turnovers and it just carried over to the rest of the team,” Johnson said. “I’m working on trying to set the tone for our team. I just want to come out and be solid, make the right decisions and find our guys in the right spots.”

Johnson did that in the second half at Indiana State, reflected in a 13-point, four-assist, two-turnover stat line. The task for him and the Salukis is to do it for 40 minutes.

2. Respect the opponent

Illinois State might be just 8-10 in the league and 3-4 overall, but the Redbirds have shown the ability to play good games under first-year coach Ryan Pedon.

The latest example came Wednesday night when they outscored Missouri State 15-5 in overtime to earn a 76-66 home win, the first time in four years they’ve won consecutive MVC games. Kendall Lewis forced the extra session with a bucket with six seconds left and Illinois State dominated from there.

Pedon went small against the bigger Bears, playing Lewis at center and moving swingman Seneca Knight to power forward in order to promote better ballhandling. Given the success that alignment produced and the fact that SIU has decent bulk but not overwhelming height, one might expect to see Lewis at the 5 and Knight at the 4.

Lewis leads the team in scoring at 11.2 ppg and rebounding at 6.8. Elon transfer Darius Burford chips in 11 ppg and Knight, who has been coming off the bench lately after starting 14 games, is good for 10.6 ppg.

“We’re going to have to be on point not only with our physicality, toughness and attention to detail, but you have to be all about winning because you are,” Pedon said to the Pantagraph.

3. Defend without fouling

Not only have the Salukis been a good defensive team this year, allowing only 60.4 ppg, they have also played pretty clean defense. Opponents average just 15.6 free throw attempts per game and make only 63.6% of them.

It will be more important than ever for SIU to defend without getting too handsy. Illinois State ranks 4th in Division I at the foul line, burying 80.9% of its chances. Malachi Poindexter, a Virginia transfer, has made more free throws (25) without a miss than anyone in Division I.

And the Redbirds have been even more accurate in MVC games, sinking 83.2% at the stripe. Poindexter and Lewis are both 15 of 15. So if they get ahead and the Salukis have to play the fouling game down the stretch, it’s likely to be futile.

That’s a strategy that served SIU well at Indiana State. It was 19 of 21 at the line in the second half, including an 11 of 12 showing from Johnson.

“That’s winning basketball on the road,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins.