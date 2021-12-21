SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to watch when the Salukis visit San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – SIU has won five of its last six games since returning from the Virgin Islands, the one loss was a four-pointer on Dec. 11 against Tulsa in a game that was tied with just over two minutes left.

“I feel like we’re getting better on both ends of the floor,” said guard Ben Coupet, Jr.

How much better the Salukis have gotten will be put to the test Wednesday when they face the best team they’ve seen this year – 11-1 San Francisco.

The Dons won their first 10 games before falling 49-48 to 10-win Grand Canyon on Saturday in Phoenix. Less than 24 hours later, they toppled Arizona State 66-65 in Tempe. That’s the same Sun Devil team that won at Creighton, a team that rallied to nip SIU in the third place game in the Virgin Islands.

Aside from averaging more than 15 turnovers per game, there are few weaknesses with USF. It shoots well (47.1 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3) and holds opponents to 40.2 percent from the floor. It also outrebounds opponents by nearly seven per game.

“It will be an NCAA Tournament-type game,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins.

For SIU to pack a win in its suitcase for the flight back home, it will probably need to do these three things:

1. Achieve offensive balance

In the last three games, the Salukis have canned a whopping 38 3-pointers in 80 attempts, an excellent percentage of 47.5. Their effective shooting percentage from distance in that span is over 70 percent.

But there are two things to consider about this game: Jump shots come and go, just because that’s the nature of basketball, and the Dons allow opponents to make a measly 28.1 percent from deep.

Which means it would behoove SIU to find ways to score closer to the hole. It might be easier than it sounds against a team which blocks five shots per game and probably alters others, but the Salukis can’t be one-dimensional on offense and win this game.

That’s where the recent play of Kyler Filewich comes into the picture. He’s coming off consecutive 12-point games, showing the confidence to carve out position in the lane and the patience to finish his moves for points.

“We have to keep finding ways to get him the ball in position to be successful,” Mullins said of Filewich. “Points in the paint allows the shooters to have more space when he kicks it out as well.”

2. Good defensive rotations

USF tests a team’s ability to rubber-band defensively. That is, five guys playing as one, trusting their teammate to do their job and not freelancing.

The Dons can beat you from deep; they average just over 10 made 3-pointers per game, led by guard Jamaree Bouyea (41.6 3s, 17.6 ppg). They can moose you around in the lane with Yauhen Massalski (13.4 ppg, 59.8 FGs).

That inside-outside balance makes them a tough cover on nearly every possession. SIU’s defense, which is allowing just 58.5 ppg and has held the last two opponents under 40 percent from the field, will have to be on point or USF will carve it up.

“We have a lot of respect for San Francisco,” Mullins said. “This is a great opportunity for us, just like Colorado was. I’m expecting us to go out there and play with a huge chip on our shoulder, and be competitive.”

3. Banks will be ready

SIU guard Lance Jones, the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 ppg, sat out Saturday’s win over Maryville with a sprained toe. Mullins said after that game that Jones needed to rest the injury that’s bothered him since a Dec. 1 win at Evansville and that Jones should be able to play at USF.

In case Jones can’t go, though, look for more of Dalton Banks in the backcourt. Banks got the start against Maryville and played well in 29 minutes, scoring 10 points and dishing out a game-high six assists.

“It’s just all about staying ready,” Banks said. “You just never know what’s going to be thrown at you. It’s such a long reason that you can’t get caught up in starting lineups. For me, it’s about preparing the right way and continuing to be locked in.”

