SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

A January that once teemed with promise has brought SIU’s basketball season to the brink of disappointment.

Six Missouri Valley Conference losses in seven games, four of them by a combined 12 points, have dropped the Salukis from contending for a regular season title into a tie for seventh place.

One way or the other, SIU breaks that tie on Sunday because it’s hosting Valparaiso, which like it is 10-11 overall and 3-6 in the Valley. One of these teams wins and starts its climb up the conference ladder for the season’s second half, while the other faces the reality of being a Thursday team at Arch Madness in St. Louis.

“We’re going to turn this thing around,” vowed Salukis forward J.D. Muila after Thursday night’s excruciating 44-39 home loss to MVC frontrunner Loyola. “We’re going to stay confident and keep working hard every day.”

In a league where succeeding at the margins often spells the difference between win and loss, smile or frown, SIU isn’t that far from being a contender. But the inability to make winning plays down the stretch has injected doubt into a portion of its fan base.

How do the Salukis get back in the win column? Here are three factors that will determine the outcome on Sunday.

1. Score the basketball

When Seth Greenberg coached at Virginia Tech from 2003-12, he was fond of saying that basketball is a make or miss game. Of late, SIU has done much more missing than making.

Its shooting percentages in a Jan. 22 loss at Bradley and consecutive losses to Loyola Tuesday and Thursday? Try 39.3 percent, 33.3 percent and 29.6 percent. There’s a trend there and it isn’t good.

The Salukis are canning just 42.4 percent of their shots in Valley games and 43.9 percent overall. What’s more, the 3-point shot that’s become such an integral part of their offense has all but disappeared in the last three games.

They are 12 of 52 from deep in that span, a 180-degree turn from the prior six games in which they hit 52 of 129, just above 40 percent.

“We have a great offensive team,” maintains coach Bryan Mullins. “We have guys who can really shoot it, guys who can really score it. We can be really successful on the offensive end. We can score 80 points per game.”

If the law of averages apply on Sunday, the time might be right for a regression to the mean.

2. Lather, rinse, repeat

While SIU has plenty of concerns on offense, it showed on Thursday night that it can shut down anyone in the league.

Loyola offers one of the most efficient, balanced attacks in college basketball. Kenpom.com rates it as the 37th-most prolific offense in Division I per 100 possessions, even though it plays at one of the slowest paces in the country.

The Ramblers hit just 31.3 percent from the field against the Salukis and were held to their lowest point total in nearly two years. SIU played physically, contested nearly every shot and finished most possessions with a rebound, allowing just five offensive caroms.

To put it into baseball terms, it might not have been a perfect game, but it was something along the lines of a two-hit complete game.

“It was a high-level game,” Mullins said. “Defensively, it was our most complete game in terms of never breaking down. The kids gave everything they had and they were ready to guard every single possession.”

The Salukis will have to replicate that formula Sunday. The Beacons offer a balanced offense with four double-figure scorers, led by Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and Ben Krikke at 14.4 ppg.

3. Lend a helping hand

SIU’s troubles offensively over the last three games can be linked to low assist numbers. It has generated just 17 assists in that span, including a season-low three on 16 field goals on Thursday night.

Loyola’s defense caused a good deal of the problem in its sweep of the Salukis. The Ramblers aggressively attacked on the perimeter, pushing SIU’s offensive sets towards midcourt, yet still stayed with 3-point shooters.

They forced the Salukis into isolation plays, which simply isn’t their game. SIU is more comfortable taking 3s than finishing off the bounce or in traffic. Loyola forced it to settle for a bevy of what Mullins calls “tough 2s.”

On Sunday, the Salukis must improve their ball and player movement to give themselves a better chance at cleaner looks that might get their offense going again.

