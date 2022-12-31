SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

Think of Sunday as an SIU basketball game with a whole lot of other stuff attached to it.

They’re dropping 6,000 balloons from the ceiling of Banterra Center at halftime. They’re even offering champagne and mimosas in the concession stands for the New Year’s Day matchup with Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont.

What in the wide, wide world of Dick Clark is going on here?

“It’s awesome for the university,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “It’s two hours of free publicity on national television. For the country to see the Southern Illinois jersey, see the arena and see Carbondale, that’s what’s special about college basketball.”

Which leads to the big question: Can SIU (10-4, 2-1) cap the festive occasion with its sixth consecutive win and set up an early-season showdown Wednesday night with preseason favorite Drake? Below are three factors that could influence the outcome.

1. Shoot your shot, every time

The biggest problem SIU’s had offensively this year has been its high turnover rate, particularly given the fact it plays one of the slowest tempos in college basketball. That’s why Thursday night’s 63-57 win at Murray State was so notable.

In 57 possessions on the road, facing a solid team that entered the night with a 20-game winning streak in CFSB Center, the Salukis coughed it up just four times. They had just one turnover in the second half, that coming in the final minute on a fumbled inbounds pass.

As one might imagine, four turnovers was a season low, four fewer than the previous low. Not that you should suddenly expect this team to start operating at that level of efficiency, but if SIU goes from averaging nearly 15 turnovers a game to about 10-12, it becomes a much better team.

“Our guys did a good job making simple passes, coming to stops in the paint,” Mullins said. “And I thought we took good shots for the most part.”

And when you take shots on almost every possession instead of mixing in about 15 turnovers, the odds of winning go up exponentially.

2. Defensive discipline

If you haven’t seen Belmont (9-5, 2-1) play and wonder why it’s finished first or second in its league for 17 straight years, here’s why: Its offense spaces the floor with accurate 3-point shooters while also mixing in the famously hard-to-stop Princeton sets.

Imagine playing defense against a team where you have to start with your heels on the 3-point line. Think that’s easy? OK, now imagine that team running false motion and then pinging you with a back cut the moment you get lazy for a layup.

That’s what the Salukis get to do for 40 minutes in this one. Not only do you have to worry about Ben Sheppard’s 18 ppg or Drew Friberg (13.7 ppg) hitting better than 50 percent from 3, they also have to be concerned with Keishawn Davidson or Jakobi Gillespie getting downhill on them.

In short, there’s a whole buffet of actions to negate here. Even for a good defensive team, that’s a lot. SIU has to dig in at the 3-point line while preventing the Bruins from slicing them up via the back door.

“They’re one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and they play with incredible pace,” Mullins said. “It’s going to be a battle and we’ve got to be ready.”

3. A Swiss army knife

Watching Marcus Domask carve up Murray State for 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists Thursday night inspired a member of the Murray media to declare he’d voted Domask as his preseason MVC Player of the Year.

More performances like that and he might win the award named for Larry Bird in a couple of months. Domask is strong enough to moose defenders around in the lane, skilled enough with the ball to create a good shot and a simply splendid passer.

Of late, some of the Salukis’ best offense has come by simply giving Domask the ball on one side and giving him room to operate. If the opponent doesn’t double, he usually gets a good look. If they do, then they risk giving up an open 3 or a layup to one of his teammates.

“I thought I started the game a little rough, and coach pulled me and talked to me,” Domask said after Thursday night’s win. “From there, I felt really confident. My teammates kept talking to me, telling me to keep going.”