SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

The message has been the same after most of SIU’s eight Missouri Valley Conference losses this winter.

“We’re capable,” said coach Bryan Mullins Wednesday night after a 53-44 defeat at Northern Iowa. “We just have to put 40 minutes together against these top teams.”

“I think we’re capable of making a run to the NCAA Tournament,” guard Ben Coupet Jr. said. “We just have to lock into the scouting report, buy into what we’re doing and come up with wins.”

Time is running out for the Salukis (12-13, 5-8) to prove they can make a run at Arch Madness. All those hard-fought losses have merely added up to a sub-.500 record with five games remaining before Arch Madness next month in St. Louis.

Most of the defeats have come down to an inability to consistently score points against the league’s best teams. Wednesday night’s defeat fits snugly into that category. SIU made just 33.3 percent from the field and experienced three long scoring droughts that canceled out all the good work it did defensively.

On paper, the Salukis should bounce back Saturday night with Evansville (6-17, 2-10) in town. The Purple Aces sit in the MVC basement and are playing their third game in five days after absorbing an 80-77 double overtime loss Thursday night to Indiana State.

How can SIU get back in the win column? Here are three things that should determine if it does or not.

1. Score points

Sounds really simple, yes, but there are times it hasn’t been simple for the Salukis. The loss at UNI was an agonizing example of why defense can only carry you so far if you can’t make shots.

Very little went right for SIU on offense. Poor shooting, too many first half turnovers (10) and not enough late-game execution were the touchstones of the latest setback. Aside from the last 2 ½ minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half, there wasn’t much to brag about.

“I feel like we can beat any team in this conference,” Coupet Jr. said. “It’s just a matter of gaining experience, learning from it so that when we get to Arch Madness, we’ll be ready.”

Gaining experience is one way of looking at it. Others might say trust the process. But all the experience and process-trusting won’t mean a thing if the Salukis don’t start knocking down shots on a semi-consistent basis.

Playing Evansville, which is permitting opponents to can 48.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point land, can be a good first step towards being the offensive team SIU says it can be.

2. Stay defensive

Whatever things the Salukis did wrong at Northern Iowa, defense wasn’t one of them. They held the Panthers 24 points under their per-game average in the Valley with outstanding first-shot defense and the ability to force turnovers.

While UNI star AJ Green got his and then some, finishing with a game-high 24 points, none of the other Panthers really hurt SIU. Aside from Green, UNI made less than a third of its shots from the field.

“They are extremely talented offensively and to be able to guard like that put us in position to win,” Mullins said.

A similar performance defensively should be enough against the Aces, who average just 59.5 points and make 39.6 percent of their field goal attempts. Shamar Givance leads them with 14 ppg, but second-leading scorer Jawaun Newton has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

The Salukis need to be aware of Blaise Beauchamp, who started for Newton the last two games and exploded for a career-high 29 points Thursday night. He was 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.

3. Rebound the ball

In a low-scoring game like Wednesday night’s, getting outrebounded 33-25 is one way to make sure you’ll lose. SIU has been out boarded by 19 in its last two games, but won 75-69 on Feb. 5 at Illinois State because it sank 51 percent of its shots.

This is a game where the Salukis should be able to control the boards. Evansville is getting out boarded by an average of six per game. It barely averages over five offensive rebounds per game.

More rebounds could mean more shots for SIU, which in theory should improve its chances of getting back to .500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.