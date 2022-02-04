SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

In the Missouri Valley Conference, the thing you don’t want to be at season’s end is a Thursday team.

That is, you’re playing on Thursday night in Arch Madness in St. Louis because you finished in the bottom four of the league. Even if you win that night, you’re usually an appetizer for one of the top two seeds the next day. Your chances of making a real run are zilch.

If SIU is to avoid being a Thursday team for the second straight year, a win at Illinois State Saturday night seems like a very good idea. The Salukis (11-12, 4-7) are in sixth place in the Valley at 4-7, a half-game up on the Redbirds and Valparaiso.

“You’re at the time of year where all the games are important,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “A win would be big for us.”

Coming off a 69-54 defeat against Missouri State Wednesday night, the Salukis are aiming to get back to .500. Illinois State (10-13, 3-7) is hoping to build momentum for Arch Madness with a home-heavy stretch of games to close the regular season.

Who will get the much-needed victory? Here are three things that might determine who puts this one in the win column.

1. Stay connected

In the minutes after Wednesday night’s loss, Mullins and sophomore guard Dalton Banks both said the team needed to be more connected on defense than it was.

What they mean by that is that playing good defense is a five-man endeavor. Sure, the man with the ball and the guy who guards him is vital, but everyone else has to stick with their assignment and offer help when required.

There were times in the second half, especially when Missouri State unfurled a 23-5 run, that SIU didn’t have its normal focus on defense. It was reflected in the Bears’ 63.6 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes.

“I felt there was a lack of energy and a lack of togetherness in the second half,” Banks said. “We can’t have that. All it takes is a couple of runs and it’s a 10, 15-point game. We have to do a better job of staying together.”

While Illinois State might have a losing record, it can score. The Redbirds average 77.4 points per game and sink nearly 46 percent of their shots. The Salukis need to be on point – together.

2. Three-level scorer

The name of the game most nights for the Redbirds is 6-6 junior Antonio Reeves, who in some years would get serious consideration for MVC Player of the Year. But the emergence of Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley and Illinois State’s 10-13 record pretty much quashes that candidacy.

Still, Reeves is as dangerous offensively as any MVC player not named Mosley. Reeves scores 20.2 ppg and does so in an efficient manner, hitting 46.5 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from 3. Fouling him isn’t a great idea, either, as he’s an 80 percent man at the stripe.

Mullins says Reeves has one advantage over Mosley.

“He’s probably a little better in the screen-and-roll game,” Mullins said of Reeves. “You look at him and he’s a guy who can score on all three levels.”

Stopping Reeves is probably as realistic as keeping Junior Sample from his pancakes back in the Hee Haw days, but if SIU can at least contain Reeves, its chances of a road win are enhanced.

3. Make some shots

In four of the last five games, the Salukis have failed to make even 40 percent of their field goals. In theory, they should have a chance to enjoy success offensively in this one.

Illinois State yields 76.8 ppg and allows opponents to can 44.2 percent from the field, plus 35.5 percent from 3. If SIU’s contingent of 3-point shooters are able to get going, the Salukis might be able to match the Redbirds’ firepower point for point.

SIU could use a big game from Marcus Domask, whose scoring average has dropped to 14.5 ppg as he’s been mired in a shooting slump. In the last six games, Domask is just 18 of 63 from the field for 28.6 percent and only 1 of 14 from 3.

