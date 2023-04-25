SIU’s men’s basketball season ended on March 4 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

It’s now late April and the Salukis are still in the process of looking to beef up a roster that’s taken some serious hits since another edition of Arch sadness. Out the door via the transfer portal are the top two scorers the last two years, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.

Also gone with remaining eligibility are guards Dalton Banks and Foster Wonders. One bit of good news is that Trent Brown opted to play his COVID-19 season – any NCAA athlete who played in 2019-20, when the pandemic canceled winter championships and spring sports, got an extra year of eligibility – for SIU.

As currently constructed, the roster has 10 players, including the team’s only November signee, 6-6 guard Kennard Davis of St. Louis. There was hope that they might add former Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy in the portal, but he opted on Monday to stay in Chicago for his COVID-19 year and play at UIC.

The team can add three scholarship players as things presently stand, although one thing fans have learned in the portal era is that things can change as quickly as the Midwest weather. Who and when they will sign remains a mystery.

But what we do know are the faces still around. We take a look at the players who are sticking around, what they did last year and what one might expect from them next year if there aren’t significant additions via the portal.

TRENT BROWN

6-2 Gr. G

2022-23 Stats: 3.0 ppg, 32 games, 19 starts, 32.1 % 3-point shooting.

The Skinny: Brown lost his starting job and quite a bit of his minutes when he endured an eight-game scoreless stretch in midseason, but rebounded late in the season and got his standard 15-25 minutes a night. … Capable 3-point shooter who made nearly 39% as a sophomore but hasn’t gotten close to that number since. … Willing defender and passer who’s likely to be a team captain.

CHRIS CROSS

6-2 Sr. G

2022-23 Stats: 4 games, 2-6 FG, 4 points, 1 assist

The Skinny: Practice player who has seen just 22 minutes of action over 14 games in his first three years with the program. … Popular among his teammates and respected by coaches but unlikely to do anything more than sit on the bench again in 23-24.

TROY D’AMICO

6-7 Jr. F

2022-23 Stats: 3.9 ppg, 33 games, 9 starts, 2.5 rebounds

The Skinny: It’s go time for D’Amico, who with Domask’s departure to Illinois could be the guy who leads the team in scoring next year. … He had some big games off the bench down the stretch and his rebound rate went up to one every 6.4 minutes from one every 9.6 minutes as a freshman. … Has a chance to be an All-MVC type player with 30 minutes per game.

KENNARD DAVIS

6-5 Fr. G-F

2022-23 Stats: NA

The Skinny: Davis led Vashon High of St. Louis to its fourth straight Class 4 championship and its third straight with Davis in the leading role. … Might not be a big scorer at SIU but fits the staff’s profile of a rangy wing who can flat-out defend. … Figures to have a shot at immediate playing time.

SCOTTIE EBUBE

6-10 r-So. C

2022-23 Stats: 12 games, 49 minutes, 38 points, 22 rebounds

The Skinny: Would have probably been a key contributor off the bench all year if he hadn’t broken multiple fingers in a scooter accident the day after the season opener. … Ebube is a space-eater who can get his 265-pound frame moving very well in transition. … Not afraid to dunk anything, which immediately made him a crowd favorite, and could become the first true post player to enjoy real success in the Bryan Mullins era.

AJ FERGUSON

6-6 Jr. G

2022-23 Stats: 11 games, 59 minutes, 15 points, 12 rebounds

The Skinny: Looked good in preseason scrimmages with Kansas State and Alabama but they couldn’t crack the rotation. … One of the team’s best athletes who has a big chance to earn the minutes he didn’t last year. … Made six steals in his brief playing time, which fits right in with his long-range profile of being a 3-and-D guy because he can also stroke it from the arc.

CADE HORNECKER

7-0 So. C

2022-23 Stats: 11 games, 50 minutes, 16 points, 10 rebounds

The Skinny: Showed flashes in brief spurts but ultimately couldn’t elbow his way into more minutes up front. … Displayed a soft touch in limited minutes and an understanding of team defense but will have to get stronger to make the next step. … Like Ebube, he will have to cut down his foul rate to stay on the floor.

JR JACOBS

5-9 r-Fr. G

2022-23 Stats: NA

The Skinny: Jacobs redshirted, doing most of his work in practices and in pregame workouts. … Where he fits in next year remains to be seen but anyone who played high school ball at Memphis power Bartlett knows how to play the game. … Likely looking at a spot player role with experience ahead of him at the point.

XAVIER JOHNSON

6-1 Gr. G

2022-23 Stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 42.7% 3-pointers

The Skinny: Gave the team solid defense and shot well after a slow start. … On paper, could be another guy whose numbers take a big leap forward offensively, although he has never taken a bunch of shots in the past. … A willing rebounder despite his lack of size who also showed the ability to take and make big shots late in games.

CLARENCE RUPERT

6-8 Jr. F

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 23 starts, 5.8 ppg, 3.5 rebounds

The Skinny: The guy who helped Saint Peter’s make the Elite 8 as a 15 seed in March 2022 settled into the SIU starting lineup in December and never left. … Could also become a double-figure scorer this year but will need to improve his foul shooting after going 21-52 last year. … Salukis will need more from him on the boards next year.