SIU Men's Basketball | As practice starts, Salukis look to leave legacy

CARBONDALE — SIU’s men’s basketball team conducted their first official practice Monday at Banterra Center with the season opener exactly six weeks away.

But the Nov. 7 home game with Little Rock, nor the Trojans’ win over the Salukis in last year’s season opener, was on anyone’s mind. It was a much bigger picture, made abundantly clear by the verbiage on the big scoreboard above center court.

“2022 Training Camp … Leave a Legacy,” it said.

Clearly, this is a program no longer interested in sixth place finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference. With top scorers Marcus Domask and Lance Jones back, along with four players from the transfer portal that should offer differing levels of immediate help, this team is thinking about championships.

“This is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Domask said after practice. “I would say this is the deepest team I’ve been on. I don’t know who’s going to start, I don’t know who’s going to produce, but everybody’s battling for a spot and it’s good for the team.”

The additions of Jawaun Newton (Evansville), Xavier Johnson (George Mason), Clarence Rupert (Saint Peter’s) and AJ Ferguson (East Central) have turned weaknesses into potential strengths.

Newton has been a double-figure scorer in the Valley the last two years, while Johnson is a point guard capable of moving into the lineup and allowing Jones to play more minutes at the off-guard.

Rupert started up front during the Peacocks’ improbable run to the NCAA East Region finals and Ferguson could give the team a 3-and-D guy on the wing with room to grow into something more.

Little wonder then that coach Bryan Mullins was excited to roll out the basketball and get down to the meat-and-potatoes work of building what should be the best team of his four years on the job.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “You do so much in the offseason … it’s been almost seven months since our last real practice. It’s the best time of the year. The weather’s starting to change, the leaves are changing, it’s getting darker out. That means basketball’s coming.”

Mullins was hard at work in the first practice, setting the internal expectations for how he wants the team to play. Details were emphasized to the point that a play was stopped multiple times when he noticed defenders didn’t have “high hands,” meaning they were raising or extending their arms to affect passes.

SIU has been tabbed for a second place finish in the Valley by Blue Ribbon, but opponents have a way of not caring about predictions made in the preseason. The Valley has a way of culling the weak from the strong, as often displayed in one and two-possession grinders where the winner sometimes doesn’t get to 50 points.

The way Mullins figures it, if he can impress on his players the importance of high hands on every possession, it might get them an extra deflection or two per game that leads to a couple of points that can make the difference.

“In our league, everything is one or two possessions and you don’t know which possession it is,” he said. “In terms of all the little things, we want to be great at all those things. You might get two to four points and those might be the difference.”

DAWG BITES

SIU is actually doing two-a-days during the first week, although the day’s first session is more or less classroom work. The coaches are teaching Xs and Os before doing the physical work during the afternoon practice. … Mullins said the program won’t play an exhibition game against a Division II or NAIA program, as has been done in other years. Instead, SIU will hold a closed scrimmage against another Division I program and hopes to announce later this week that it will travel to Alabama on Oct. 29 for a charity exhibition game. … Per NCAA rules, Division I teams can only play other Division I foes in the preseason if it’s for charity.