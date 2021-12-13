 Skip to main content
SIU Men's Basketball | Coupet honored by conference

  • Updated
Creighton SIU Basketball

SIU guard Ben Coupet Jr. fires against Creighton in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. The Salukis lost 66-64 to finish fifth. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

SIU guard Ben Coupet, Jr. was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance on Saturday.

The graduate transfer from Little Rock matched his career high with 27 points in a 69-65 loss at Tulsa. Coupet canned 9 of 15 shots, including 6 of 11 from the 3-point arc, while adding four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shots.

Through nine games, Coupet is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, putting him third on the team in scoring. He's sinking 48 percent from the field and 35.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Isaiah Mosley of Missouri State was selected as Player of the Week after averaging 23 ppg and 7.0 rebounds in wins over Oral Roberts and Little Rock. He hit 19 of 35 shots from the field. Mosley boasts 20 20-point games in his career.

SIU returns to action Wednesday night at Banterra Center when it hosts Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m.

— The Southern

