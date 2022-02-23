SIU Men's Basketball | Coupet, Salukis run past Illinois State

CARBONDALE — Ben Coupet’s senior night was one to remember.

From a game-high 22 points on just nine shot attempts to a slam dunk worthy of a Top 10 highlight package, Coupet said quite the goodbye to Banterra Center on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, his SIU teammates continued to say hello to perhaps being the darkhorse at Arch Madness next weekend in a 90-69 blowout of Illinois State.

Marcus Domask added 16 points and nine assists as the Salukis (16-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) extended their winning streak to a season-high four games. Lance Jones scored 16 points as well and Steven Verplancken emerged from a lengthy shooting slump to net 12 off the bench.

In scoring their most points since lighting up Division II Quincy for 102 in last year’s season opener, SIU converted 31 of 54 from the field and 14 of 24 from 3.

“It’s all I can really ask for – to go out with a win in my last home game,” Coupet said.

From his first shot, a 3-pointer from in front of the Illinois State bench that never touched the rim, Coupet maintained the form that saw him score 16 in the second half of Saturday’s win at Indiana State.

He hit 3 of 6 from distance and also mixed in some bold drives, attracting enough fouls to go 7 of 8 at the line. Coupet said after the game that the coaching staff has encouraged him to attack the goal more frequently.

“You’ve got to have three double-figure scorers on a team,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “Marcus and Lance do a good job playing off each other and Coup coming off different screens has really helped us.

“I think those three guys have done a good job these last few games playing in rhythm and being decisive, playing with poise.”

SIU never trailed and led by double figures for the final 26:29, blowing the game open before halftime when it ripped off a 19-4 run over the last 5:18.

The Salukis scored on their last five possessions of the half, including a logo 3 by Jones from the dog snout that made it 43-24. Coupet provided a fitting ending to the half with a corner 3 with 3.1 seconds remaining for a 49-24 lead at intermission.

Although SIU wasn’t quite up to its normal standard defensively, allowing the Redbirds (11-19, 4-13) to hit 55.1 percent from the field, it did convert 15 turnovers into 29 points. It also earned a 26-24 advantage on the glass after being outrebounded by 11 in a 75-69 win at Illinois State on Feb. 5.

And then there was the play of the game from Coupet with 13:43 left. When Jones missed an open look from the right wing for 3, Coupet got a running go at it from the right wing. Swooping into the lane, Coupet grabbed the ball with his right hand and jammed it in as the crowd of 4,390 erupted.

“I just went up and caught it, and I tried to finish it,” he said.

The Redbirds got as close as 15, but the Salukis never really had to sweat this one out. Verplancken’s 3-pointer with 4:01 left gave them a season-high 82 points and Will Keller converted a layup on their last possession in his final home game.

DAWG BITES

Anthony D’Avanzo got a start in his last home game and helped SIU jump to a 10-4 lead with a pair of free throws and a putback of his miss in the first four minutes. Sekou Dembele, whose career was cut short due to injuries, was also honored in pregame ceremonies with the other seniors. … Antonio Reeves scored 18 for Illinois State, while Kendall Lewis added 14 and Mark Freeman hit for 12 points off the bench. … The Salukis’ 10 fast-break points marked the fourth straight game they had hit double figures in transition. … SIU closes the regular season with a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Drake. It can still earn the fifth seed for Arch Madness with a win, a Bradley loss at home to Valparaiso and a higher NET ranking than the Braves on Sunday morning.

