 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
SIU Men's Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Coupet, Salukis run past Illinois State

  • 0

CARBONDALE — Ben Coupet’s senior night was one to remember.

From a game-high 22 points on just nine shot attempts to a slam dunk worthy of a Top 10 highlight package, Coupet said quite the goodbye to Banterra Center on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, his SIU teammates continued to say hello to perhaps being the darkhorse at Arch Madness next weekend in a 90-69 blowout of Illinois State.

Marcus Domask added 16 points and nine assists as the Salukis (16-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference) extended their winning streak to a season-high four games. Lance Jones scored 16 points as well and Steven Verplancken emerged from a lengthy shooting slump to net 12 off the bench.

In scoring their most points since lighting up Division II Quincy for 102 in last year’s season opener, SIU converted 31 of 54 from the field and 14 of 24 from 3.

“It’s all I can really ask for – to go out with a win in my last home game,” Coupet said.

People are also reading…

From his first shot, a 3-pointer from in front of the Illinois State bench that never touched the rim, Coupet maintained the form that saw him score 16 in the second half of Saturday’s win at Indiana State.

He hit 3 of 6 from distance and also mixed in some bold drives, attracting enough fouls to go 7 of 8 at the line. Coupet said after the game that the coaching staff has encouraged him to attack the goal more frequently.

“You’ve got to have three double-figure scorers on a team,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “Marcus and Lance do a good job playing off each other and Coup coming off different screens has really helped us.

“I think those three guys have done a good job these last few games playing in rhythm and being decisive, playing with poise.”

SIU never trailed and led by double figures for the final 26:29, blowing the game open before halftime when it ripped off a 19-4 run over the last 5:18.

The Salukis scored on their last five possessions of the half, including a logo 3 by Jones from the dog snout that made it 43-24. Coupet provided a fitting ending to the half with a corner 3 with 3.1 seconds remaining for a 49-24 lead at intermission.

Although SIU wasn’t quite up to its normal standard defensively, allowing the Redbirds (11-19, 4-13) to hit 55.1 percent from the field, it did convert 15 turnovers into 29 points. It also earned a 26-24 advantage on the glass after being outrebounded by 11 in a 75-69 win at Illinois State on Feb. 5.

And then there was the play of the game from Coupet with 13:43 left. When Jones missed an open look from the right wing for 3, Coupet got a running go at it from the right wing. Swooping into the lane, Coupet grabbed the ball with his right hand and jammed it in as the crowd of 4,390 erupted.

“I just went up and caught it, and I tried to finish it,” he said.

The Redbirds got as close as 15, but the Salukis never really had to sweat this one out. Verplancken’s 3-pointer with 4:01 left gave them a season-high 82 points and Will Keller converted a layup on their last possession in his final home game.

DAWG BITES

Anthony D’Avanzo got a start in his last home game and helped SIU jump to a 10-4 lead with a pair of free throws and a putback of his miss in the first four minutes. Sekou Dembele, whose career was cut short due to injuries, was also honored in pregame ceremonies with the other seniors. … Antonio Reeves scored 18 for Illinois State, while Kendall Lewis added 14 and Mark Freeman hit for 12 points off the bench. … The Salukis’ 10 fast-break points marked the fourth straight game they had hit double figures in transition. … SIU closes the regular season with a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Drake. It can still earn the fifth seed for Arch Madness with a win, a Bradley loss at home to Valparaiso and a higher NET ranking than the Braves on Sunday morning.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Grading the Salukis

Offense: A

A second straight A for this side of the ball, thanks to an effective field goal percentage of 70.4. SIU sank 14 of 24 from the 3-point line, one short of its season high. Ben Coupet, Lance Jones and Steven Verplancken were 10 of 10 at one point. Marcus Domask nearly compiled a double-double with 16 points and nine assists, while 10 different players scored.

Defense: B

If coach Bryan Mullins had a complaint, it was that the Salukis allowed 45 second half points and permitted Illinois State to make 61.5 percent of its field goal tries. The first half defense was good enough to help them take a 25-point halftime lead, generating 18 points off eight turnovers. And SIU won the boards 26-24 after being drubbed on the glass in Normal.

Overall: A

The Salukis didn’t fool around a whole lot with a tired opponent, leading 49-24 at the break and then keeping them at arm’s length in the second half. Their season-high fourth straight win sealed a winning record this year and enables them to continue building momentum going into the regular season finale Saturday at Drake.

SIU 90, Illinois State 69

ILLINOIS STATE (69): Reeves 6-11 5-5 18, Strong 3-6 1-2 9, Lewis 6-9 1-2 14, Fleming 2-4 0-0 4, Schmitt 3-5 0-0 6, Freeman 4-7 2-2 12, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, McChesney 1-4 0-0 2, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 27-49 9-11 69.

SIU (90): Domask 6-10 3-4 16, Coupet 6-9 7-8 22, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, D’Avanzo 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 6-11 0-0 16, Muila 2-3 0-1 4, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Filewich 2-2 2-3 6, Keller 1-3 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-6 0-0 12, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 31-54 14-18 90.

Halftime: SIU 49-24. 3-point goals – Illinois State 6-12 (Strong 2-3, Freeman 2-3, Reeves 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fleming 0-1, McChesney 0-1), SIU 14-24 (Jones 4-5, Verplancken 4-5, Coupet 3-6, Brown 2-3, Domask 1-2, Banks 0-1, Keller 0-2). Team fouls – Illinois State 14, SIU 10. Rebounds – Illinois State 24 (Lewis 6), SIU 26 (Coupet, Muila 5). Assists – Illinois State 15 (Freeman 5), SIU 18 (Domask 9). Fouled out – Fleming. Officials – Natili, Moore, Ferrie. A—4,390

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News