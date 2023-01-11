SIU Men's Basketball | D'Amico, Salukis quiet Indiana State for key win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Courvoisier McCauley missed Indiana State’s last, futile shot of the game.
Troy D’Amico grabbed the rebound, a fitting end to a game in which a guy who took two shots might have arguably been SIU’s player of the game in arguably its biggest win of the year.
Down 15 in the first half and headed for a blowout loss against Missouri Valley Conference leader Indiana State, the Salukis instead stormed from behind for a 69-61 win that quieted noisy Hulman Center to library silence at the final buzzer.
Lance Jones scored a game-high 18 points, including a twisting layup with 2:42 left that started a game-ending 12-4 run. Marcus Domask added 14 and Xavier Johnson kicked in 13, going 11 of 12 at the foul line.
But it was D’Amico that served as the glue that made everything work. The individual numbers won’t wow you – six points, four rebounds, two blocked shots in just under 20 minutes.
The one number that wowed coach Bryan Mullins and his teammates: SIU (13-5, 5-2) was plus 20 with D’Amico on the floor.
“When you play the right way, the ball finds you,” Mullins said of D’Amico. “Troy was big time.”
So were the rest of his teammates as the Salukis handed the Sycamores (13-5, 6-1) their first league loss and prevented them from scoring a season sweep. SIU outscored Indiana State 43-25 in the second half, executing its halfcourt offense well and increasing its physicality in the second half to keep a team averaging nearly 81 ppg far under its average.
Johnson said it was a matter of effort.
“Just tightening up a little bit,” he said. “We had some unforced turnovers early so we talked about having pride. These guys were talking a lot so we took it personal. We had to fight with everything we had.”
JD Muila’s layup with 9:48 left gave the Salukis a 46-45 edge, their first lead since it was 2-0. They led by five before the Sycamores tied it at 57 on Cooper Neese’s 3-point play with 3:46 remaining.
At that point, SIU produced the type of play that wins big games. It allowed points on just two of Indiana State’s final seven possessions while valuing the basketball and attracting a spate of fouls. In the second half, the Salukis canned 19 of 21 at the stripe.
For the fourth straight game, SIU put itself in an early problem by getting off to a slow start. Not only did it again struggle to make shots early, it again couldn’t find a way to keep Indiana State’s explosive offense in check.
The Sycamores led 9-2 and 18-9 at the first two TV timeouts and then opened up a 27-12 margin at the 9:01 mark when they connected on three consecutive 3-pointers. But the Salukis finally figured out a scheme to keep Indiana State under wraps.
Jones got going with a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 5:57 left for his first points of the night and then scored on a driving layup. Meanwhile, SIU got more physical on defense and the Sycamores finally cooled a bit from the floor.
A pair of foul shots by Jones with 2:31 remaining got the Salukis within 33-25, but Trenton Gibson capped an eight-point half off the bench with a layup that enabled Indiana State to take a 36-26 advantage to the locker room.
Those kind of shots became few and far between for the Sycamores in the second half as SIU defended to its reputation and got important contributions throughout its roster.
Especially from Johnson and D’Amico.
“Their contributions were huge,” Jones said. “Xavier ran the offense, stayed focused and made big plays for us down the stretch. And Troy, he was the next man up. He came in and he provided a big lift for us.”
DAWG BITES
SIU dropped just one spot to 24th in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll after its Saturday loss at Northern Iowa. … Even after permitting 69 points Saturday in the defeat to UNI, the Salukis entered the evening ranked 20th in Division I in scoring defense at 60.4 ppg. … McCauley's 13 points led four Indiana State players in double figures, but he was just 5 of 13 from the field. ... SIU earned a 36-28 advantage on the boards, allowing just three offensive rebounds. ... SIU returns home Saturday night for its first meeting this year with Illinois State at 7 p.m. in Banterra Center.