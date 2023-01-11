SIU Men's Basketball | D'Amico, Salukis quiet Indiana State for key win

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

Another poor first half segued into a winning second half where SIU cut down its 3-point attempts and attacked the basket to earn 21 free throws, making 19. Xavier Johnson was automatic at the line, canning 11 of 12, and Marcus Domask hit four straight on one early possession to cut the Salukis’ deficit to 43-38. SIU also got some help off the bench, outscoring Indiana State 21-12. It cut turnovers down from eight in the first half to five in the second half.

Defense: A

After the Sycamores carved them up for the first 13-plus minutes of the first half, the regal canines owned them for the game’s remainder. Coach Bryan Mullins attributed ball pressure, increased physicality and better effort as the reasons why the Salukis allowed only 25 second half points to a team averaging nearly 81 ppg. Troy D’Amico was brilliant on this end of the floor, blocking two shots and forcing a spate of misses at the rack.

Overall: A

SIU got the result it had to have to maintain its realistic hopes of winning the MVC regular season title, handing Indiana State its first league loss and drawing within a game of first place. The 43-25 second half is a template for how the Salukis need to play the rest of the year – intelligent halfcourt offense, tough, physical defense and an excellent effort on the glass. SIU should be favored in its next two games at home against Illinois State and Evansville.