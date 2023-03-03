ST. LOUIS – SIU has hung its hat on defense all year.
Never has it been more necessary than Friday night, when it couldn’t make a field goal or free throw for much of its Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal matchup with sixth-seeded Missouri State.
But the third-seeded Salukis held the Bears without a point for nearly 6 ½ minutes to end the first half, then kept them off the board for 7:10 in the second half while they scored 13 straight points. That was just enough to earn a 54-51 win at Enterprise Center.
“Proud of our guys for fighting through that game,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “We didn’t get off to a great start but we finished the first half pretty strong and made just enough extra plays at the end. We battled through the ups and downs.”
The Salukis will meet second-seeded Drake, which bounced Murray State 74-62 in the third of four Friday quarterfinals, at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The winner plays either Indiana State or Bradley at 1 p.m. Sunday for the tournament crown.
SIU hasn’t played for the MVC tourney title since 2007, but that lengthy drought won’t be on the players’ mind. Getting revenge on Drake, which owned 16-0 and 22-2 leads during an 82-59 blowout on Feb. 11 in Des Moines, might be a bigger motivator.
“They beat us pretty good on national TV earlier,” forward Marcus Domask said. “We want to show we’re the best team, so we have to beat the best teams. Obviously, they are one of them.”
In advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2018, SIU (23-9) erased a 13-point first half deficit despite poor shooting. It made only 18 of 46 field goals, including 5 of 16 3-pointers, and went 13 of 25 at the foul line.
But Domask made two big free throws with 21.0 seconds left for a three-point edge. The Salukis then forced Missouri State (17-15) into a long, desperate 3-pointer by Kendle Moore with 3.0 seconds remaining that wasn’t close.
Domask grabbed the rebound and held on as the horn sounded. Mullins pumped his fist and Troy D’Amico jumped in the air to celebrate.
Domask finished with 17 points, while Xavier Johnson added 13. D’Amico came off the bench for 10 points and five rebounds. Lance Jones made just 1 of 11 shots in 31 minutes and scored three points, 11 under his average.
Donovan Clay scored a game-high 18 points for the Bears and Chance Moore added 10, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from losing to SIU for the third time this year.
Trailing 45-39 after Damien Mayo scored with 9:06 remaining, the Salukis started their game-changing run with two free throws from Trent Brown. Domask and Johnson drove for layups on consecutive possessions to even the score with 5:33 left.
Clarence Rupert’s two free throws made it 47-45 with 4:59 on the clock and D’Amico followed with a corner 3 that upped the cushion to 50-45 with 4:13 showing. Johnson finished through contact in the lane for a 52-45 margin at the 2:20 mark to cap the spurt.
Neither team scored for the game’s first 2:34 before Johnson splashed a 3-pointer from the top of the key for SIU. The teams exchanged the lead three times and were tied on four other occasions before Missouri State found a rhythm.
Clay, who missed the Bears’ 73-53 defeat to the Salukis in Carbondale on Feb. 5 with an illness, drove for consecutive layups to get them going. Moments later, he took his second foul at the second TV timeout of the first half to keep Johnson from earning a breakaway layup.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford hooked Clay, which on paper gave SIU an opportunity to cut into a five-point deficit with the Bears’ top all-around player idled. Instead, the Salukis foundered in a sea of missed shots and untimely turnovers while Missouri State opened up a 27-14 lead at the 7:35 mark.
Chance Moore’s 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining made it 30-18 Bears, but that was it for their offense for the half. They missed five shots and committed five turnovers on their final 10 possessions of the half.
But SIU managed to shave just seven points off the lead in that span, settling for a 30-25 deficit at the break on a Domask drive in the final minute.
Then it came up with an even better display of defense to help keep its NCAA tourney hopes alive.
“It’s win or go home at this point,” D’Amico said. “We couldn’t win the regular season championship, so this is all we have left.”
DAWG BITES
Domask hit the 1,600-point mark for his career on a 3-pointer early in the second half. That enabled him to join Darren Brooks as the only SIU players to amass 1,600 points, grab 500 rebounds and dish out 300 assists in a career. … Jones and Domask started the 118th and 105th games of their career, respectively. … The result improved the Salukis to 38-38 all-time in the MVC tourney.