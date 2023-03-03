Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

SIU again struggled to make shots, hitting only 18 of 46 from the field and missing 12 of its 25 free throws. Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, its leading scorers, combined to make just 7 of 28, with Jones going 1 of 11. But Xavier Johnson and Troy D’Amico took up just enough slack to help the team survive with 13 and 10 points, respectively. It helped that the Salukis kept turnovers down to a manageable 10, although they struggled with late-game pressure defense.

Defense: A

For essentially a third of the game – 13:39 of 40 minutes – SIU didn’t allow a point. That’s where it won this game, coming up with one stop after another over a 6:29 stretch to end the first half and a 7:10 run in the second half when they scored 13 straight to take the lead for good. Missouri State was 10 of 29 in the second half and 0 for 8 from 3. The Salukis also forced three shot-clock violations and got eight rebounds in just under 13 minutes from JD Muila.

Overall: B

If you’re looking for pretty, you weren’t going to find it in this one. SIU nearly beat itself with bad foul shooting and a couple of bad turnovers down the stretch, but its defense was able to save the season and move it into its first Arch Madness semifinal in five years. The Salukis believe they can play better on Saturday against Drake. They’ll have to play a whole lot better to reach their first MVC final in 16 years.