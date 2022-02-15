SIU Men's Basketball | Domask, Coupet lead Salukis past Bradley

CARBONDALE — SIU finally boasts a win against one of the top five teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Marcus Domask poured in 25 points Tuesday night and Ben Coupet, Jr. added 19 as the Salukis built a 25-point second half lead and then held off a furious Bradley surge in the last seven minutes for a 65-57 win.

“It just shows that what we’re doing is working,” Domask said. “We knew if we keep trusting coach, keep trusting the offense, that we were going to break through. And we did that tonight.”

It was SIU’s first win in nine games against one of the top five teams in the conference. The Salukis were swept by first-place Loyola, Northern Iowa and Missouri State and lost their first games against Bradley and Drake.

SIU (14-13, 7-8) owned a 52-27 lead when Domask drilled a corner 3 with 14:57 remaining, but managed just 13 more points the rest of the game. It committed 11 turnovers in the second half and made only 9 of 16 free throws.

The Braves (15-12, 9-6), which entered as the conference’s hottest team after consecutive home wins last week over Loyola and Drake gave them seven victories in eight games, got as close as 62-57 with 1:26 left on a 3-pointer by Ville Tahvanainen.

But Dalton Banks sank two foul shots with 35.4 seconds remaining for a seven-point lead and Lance Jones added one more to salt away the verdict.

“This should give us confidence,” Coupet said. “Playing the game of basketball, you need confidence. Just having confidence to finish out the rest of the season is what we need.”

SIU sank 51.1 percent of its field goal attempts and forced 17 turnovers from Bradley. It also limited the Braves to 41.4 percent shooting from the field.

Terry Roberts led Bradley with 11 points but hit just 5 of 14 attempts from the field. Rienk Mast scored 10 and had nine rebounds but was silent for long stretches.

The first 6 ½ minutes were a worst-case scenario on steroids. SIU couldn’t find many good shots and didn’t seem capable of getting a rebound against a confident, physical opponent. Bradley roared out to an 11-0 lead at the 13:50 mark when Mast converted a layup.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins had to burn a timeout before his team scored a point, something no coach wants to do. But beginning with Domask’s fallaway jumper on the next possession, they morphed into a team that married its usual good defense with some elite shot-making.

“You might not make runs like that all the time, but in terms of our defensive intensity and the pace we played with offensively, yes,” Mullins said when asked if that was his team at its best.

Domask and Jones combined for nine straight points before Coupet took over the half’s remainder. He drained a deep 2 from the corner, followed by a corner 3 that gave SIU the lead for good.

Connor Hickman’s layup ended the Salukis’ run of 14 straight points, but Coupet was just getting warmed up. His consecutive 3-pointers forced Braves coach Brian Wardle to use a timeout with SIU ahead 22-15 with 7:29 left.

The timeout did nothing to cool the regal canines. Domask drove to the bucket with ferocity for three baskets as SIU scored 10 more points before Wardle called another timeout after Banks’ reverse layup upped the margin to 32-15.

“The guys were playing instinctual and downhill,” Mullins said.

The half ended in fitting fashion. Banks closed out physically at the rim and forced Malevy Leons to miss a driving layup. Banks pushed the ball up the floor and found an open Domask in the left corner for a 3-ball that swished just before time expired.

To perhaps the loudest round of applause at Banterra Center this year, the Salukis headed for halftime with a 41-22 lead, having outscored Bradley by 30 after their icy start.

“That was the loudest this crowd’s been all year, and the place was barely half-full,” Coupet said.

DAWG BITES

After collecting 19 fast-break points in Saturday night’s win over Evansville, SIU did work again in transition, finishing this one with 15. … Troy D’Amico’s contribution to the first half wasn’t huge statistically, but the Salukis were plus 19 in his 9:36 as he managed three rebounds and played sound defense. … Jones finished with 11 points and needs just nine to reach the 1,000 mark for his career. … SIU visits Indiana State at noon Saturday for its next game.

