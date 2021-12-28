SIU Men's Basketball | Domask leads Salukis past Grambling State

CARBONDALE — Domask, do tell.

It was inevitable that SIU’s Marcus Domask would follow up an 0-for-10 performance from the field at San Francisco on Wednesday with a big game Tuesday night against Grambling State.

So Domask went off for 17 first half points and finished with a game-high 24 on just 13 shot attempts as the Salukis stopped the Tigers 75-64 in Banterra Center.

Ben Coupet scored 17 points and Lance Jones added 12 for SIU, which improved to 8-5 despite a second straight poor shooting game. The Salukis canned just 34.5 percent from the field, including a 7 of 29 showing from the 3-point arc.

But SIU more than made up for it with some excellent and frequent work at the foul line. It went 28 of 37, the most makes and attempts it’s reaped in any game this year. It marked just the third time it’s tried 20 or more free throws.

Grambling (3-10) got 13 points from Tra'Michael Moton, 12 from reserve Eric Parrish, 11 from AJ Taylor and 10 from Terrion Randolph. It made 45.1 percent from the field, but was a miserable 2 of 10 on 3-pointers.

In fact, the Tigers accrued more technical fouls than made 3s. They were whistled for three Ts and also drew a flagrant 1 foul. There was also an embarrassing brain cramp late in the game when one of their players forgot J.D. Muila was shooting a one-and-one on the ninth team foul.

After grabbing the rebound of the missed front end, the player flipped the ball to the ref instead of throwing an outlet pass, only to discover it was a turnover.

In the first meeting between the programs, SIU failed to score on the first three possessions, missing three long 3-pointers. Jones cranked up another bomb on the fourth trip down the floor with two seconds on the shot clock, but was hacked by Shawndarius Cowart.

That gave Jones three foul shots and he made them all, kicking off a stretch where the Salukis scored on six straight possessions. Jones made five consecutive foul shots and Domask rang up the next seven before feeding Coupet for a layup.

Coupet’s foul shots with 14:41 left in the half gave SIU its first double-figure lead at 16-6. The Salukis used a 10-2 run to grab a 31-13 advantage when Jones stole and scored a layup at the 7:40 mark.

At that point, Grambling found a little traction, ripping off eight straight points to pull within 31-21 as Cameron Christon worked his way into the lane for a layup. Domask helped SIU regain a 16-point margin at the half when he drained two foul shots after a taunting technical on Zahad Munford, making it 41-25.

DAWG BITES

Guard Trent Brown (back) saw his first action of the year after missing 12 games, forcing an airball from Christon on a point-blank turnaround and then canning a 3-pointer late in the first half for his first points. Brown finished with six points in 18 minutes. … SIU’s 16 first half foul shots were more than it has taken in eight different games this year. … The Salukis host Loyola at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 in a big Missouri Valley Conference game.

