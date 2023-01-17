 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Men’s Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Domask leads Salukis to win over Evansville

CARBONDALE — There weren’t the usual second half heroics from SIU on Tuesday night.

However, the Salukis got off to a fast enough start that they had room for error against the Missouri Valley Conference’s last-place team.

They also had Marcus Domask playing at his all-league best with 32 points, matching his career high, in a 78-70 win over Evansville at Banterra Center.

“I was trying to read the defense and see where they were at and I thought my teammates did a good job of giving me the ball when I was open,” Domask said. “My teammates have a lot of awareness of who’s feeling it, whether it’s Lance (Jones), me, whoever. We do a good job of playing off each other.”

Domask canned 13 of 18 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, as SIU (15-5, 7-2) won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Salukis stayed even with Belmont, who blasted Murray State, 80-65, for the top spot in the Valley. Indiana State fell a half-game back.

It wasn’t quite as lopsided as an 80-53 win Nov. 30 that saw SIU lead by as many as 39 points in the second half, but it was never really in doubt even though the Purple Aces (4-16, 0-9) closed within seven in the game’s last minute.

Marvin Coleman scored a career-high 25 points for Evansville, going 9 of 13 from the floor, while Kenny Strawbridge added 12 and Gage Bobe chipped in 11 points. The Aces actually canned 47.4% from the field but turned it over 19 times and were outrebounded 38-29.

The Salukis got sloppy on both ends of the floor in the second half. They committed 13 turnovers and had trouble running Evansville off the 3-point line.

“We didn’t play our best tonight,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “Give Evansville credit, but I thought our offense dictated our defense for one of the first times this year. We didn’t play well enough on either side of the ball in the second half.”

Jawaun Newton added 11 for the Salukis in his second start of the year, while Troy D’Amico came off the bench for 10 first half points to set a new career high.

SIU trailed at halftime in its last five games, but that wasn’t an issue in this one. The Salukis came out of the gate flying, canning four 3-pointers in the first 5:32 and establishing a 16-1 lead after Xavier Johnson connected from deep.

Evansville didn’t make a field goal for the game’s first 6:12. It generated some decent looks inside and outside the arc but simply couldn’t connect until Antoine Smith swished a corner 3. The Aces had trouble throughout the half staying strong with the ball, committing nine turnovers that led to 13 points.

SIU got a big boost off the bench from D’Amico, who supplied a couple of nice power moves, a corner 3 and a jam. D’Amico has played some of his best ball in the last three games and says his confidence has been growing.

“I would say I’ve been playing a lot better,” he said. “You hit a couple of shots, you get juiced up to play on the defensive end. You want to go down and get another bucket. It gives you a boost of adrenaline.”

Domask dunked off a pretty Clarence Rupert feed at the 5:44 mark for a 37-17 lead and the rout appeared to be in full force. But Evansville rallied after that with a 13-2 burst that got it within nine in the last minute.

However, the Salukis got a reverse 3-point play – D’Amico made a free throw, JD Muila rebounded a missed second shot and converted – to make it 42-30 at the break.

That ended a huge first half on the glass by Muila, who in nine minutes grabbed seven rebounds, five on the offensive end. He ended the night with a game-high 10 boards in just 15 minutes.

DAWG BITES

SIU and Missouri State jointly announced Monday night a change to the starting time of their MVC game in Springfield on Saturday. It was moved up from 3 p.m. to 1 p.m. in order to give Bears fans a chance to watch both that game and the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game that starts at 3:30 p.m. … When Jawaun Newton sank a free throw with 2:02 left in the first half, it marked the Salukis’ first point from the line this year against Evansville. In the first matchup on Nov. 30, SIU was 0 for 2 at the line in an 80-53 win, marking just one of four Division I games this year where the winning team didn’t make a foul shot. … D’Amico’s previous career high was eight points, set on Nov. 10 at Oklahoma State.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

It was a mixed bag for SIU. It canned almost 47% of its shots and drew assists on 17 of its 30 buckets. Marcus Domask tied his career high with 32 points on just 18 shot attempts, while Jawaun Newton and Troy D’Amico supplied double-figure outings. But the Salukis were way too loose with the ball in the second half, hacking up 13 of their 18 turnovers and failing to put the game away against the league’s worst team.

Defense: C

Fifteen minutes of solid work on this side morphed into 25 minutes of some poor work. SIU failed to play as a connected unit, often giving up open looks from 3 or allowing Evansville to get downhill at the rim. The result was 47.4% shooting from a team that entered the night making only 39.2% percent from the field. The Purple Aces also made 9 of 17 from the 3-point line. It was not how coach Bryan Mullins drew it up.

Overall: C+

The word that best describes the Salukis for most of the game is sloppy. They could have lost to a 4-16 team if it weren’t for Domask going off for 21 of his 32 points after halftime. While the game was never truly in doubt, Mullins had to re-insert Domask and Lance Jones in the final minute after the bench started hemorrhaging turnovers and points. SIU will need a much more detailed effort on both ends to win at Missouri State on Saturday.

SIU 78, Evansville 70

EVANSVILLE (70): Smith 1-2 1-2 4, Toumi 2-5 0-2 4, Bobe 4-9 0-0 11, Coleman 9-13 4-5 25, Strawbridge 4-12 2-4 12, Spinelli 4-9 0-1 8, Moncrief 3-7 0-1 6. Totals: 27-57 7-15 70.

SIU (78): Domask 13-18 2-3 32, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-12 0-0 7, Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Newton 4-5 2-4 11, Banks 0-5 3-4 3, Muila 2-5 0-1 4, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, D’Amico 4-4 1-2 10, Ebube 2-5 0-0 4, Wonders 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Hornecker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-64 10-16 78.

Halftime – SIU 42-30. 3-point goals – Evansville 9-17 (Coleman 3-3, Bobe 3-5, Strawbridge 2-5, Smith 1-2, Moncrief 0-1), SIU 8-30 (Domask 4-7, D’Amico 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Newton 1-2, Jones 1-9, Wonders 0-2, Brown 0-3, Banks 0-4). Team fouls – Evansville 19, SIU 16. Rebounds – Evansville 29 (Coleman 9), SIU 38 (Muila 10). Assists – Evansville 15 (Moncrief 5), SIU 17 (Domask, Jones, Johnson 4). Fouled out – None. Technicals – Rupert, Toumi. Officials – Maxwell, Petty, Shaw.

