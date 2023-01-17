SIU Men's Basketball | Domask leads Salukis to win over Evansville

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

It was a mixed bag for SIU. It canned almost 47% of its shots and drew assists on 17 of its 30 buckets. Marcus Domask tied his career high with 32 points on just 18 shot attempts, while Jawaun Newton and Troy D’Amico supplied double-figure outings. But the Salukis were way too loose with the ball in the second half, hacking up 13 of their 18 turnovers and failing to put the game away against the league’s worst team.

Defense: C

Fifteen minutes of solid work on this side morphed into 25 minutes of some poor work. SIU failed to play as a connected unit, often giving up open looks from 3 or allowing Evansville to get downhill at the rim. The result was 47.4% shooting from a team that entered the night making only 39.2% percent from the field. The Purple Aces also made 9 of 17 from the 3-point line. It was not how coach Bryan Mullins drew it up.

Overall: C+

The word that best describes the Salukis for most of the game is sloppy. They could have lost to a 4-16 team if it weren’t for Domask going off for 21 of his 32 points after halftime. While the game was never truly in doubt, Mullins had to re-insert Domask and Lance Jones in the final minute after the bench started hemorrhaging turnovers and points. SIU will need a much more detailed effort on both ends to win at Missouri State on Saturday.