SIU Men's Basketball | Domask's late 3 pushes Salukis past Drake

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

SIU made just 33.3% from the field and again struggled to connect on 3s, going 4 of 19 for the second straight game. But the last one they hit was Marcus Domask’s bomb from the left wing with 31.2 seconds left that put it ahead for good. Domask scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, mostly on straight-line drives that enabled him to attract enough fouls to hit 10 of 11 at the line.

Defense: A

Drake led 16-3 just over six minutes into the game and didn’t even score a point a minute for the game’s remainder. Lance Jones didn’t let poor shooting affect his defense on 18.7 ppg scorer Tucker DeVries, holding him to 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting. JD Muila was a demon on the glass again with 10 rebounds in 27 minutes and the Salukis hassled a good point guard, Roman Penn, into 1 of 15 shooting and six turnovers.

Overall: A

Beating the Bulldogs in any circumstance to snap a five-game losing skid against them over the last two years is notable. Doing it after falling behind by 13 points right off the bat with Domask hitting a Player of the Year type shot is the kind of win that says something about the character of this team. They’ll have to get things going offensively, but with the kind of defense they’ve played lately, the Salukis can beat anyone in this league.