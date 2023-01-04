SIU Men's Basketball | Domask's late 3 pushes Salukis past Drake

Last year, Marcus Domask held the ball too long on SIU’s final possession in Banterra Center against Drake and the Salukis never squeezed off a last shot in a one-point loss.
A month later, Domask missed a 10-footer as time expired in Des Moines and SIU lost by two.
On Wednesday night, Domask made up for that and more.
His 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left put the Salukis ahead to stay as they eked out a 53-49 Missouri Valley Conference win over Drake to stretch their win streak to seven games, tying the longest in coach Bryan Mullins’ four years.
“I love to beat any team at home,” Domask said. “The fact that they were the preseason favorites and there was a lot of hype for this game … to hit shots like that, it means a lot.”
Domask added clinching foul shots with 0.4 seconds remaining after the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3) missed a runner by Roman Penn and a putback from Tucker DeVries that would have tied the score.
Domask finished with a game-high 21 points, going 10 of 11 at the line, as SIU improved to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Valley.
D.J. Wilkins scored 14 points to pace Drake and DeVries added 11, seven under his average. DeVries made just 4 of 13 shots as 6-1 Lance Jones, six inches shorter, used his strength to make DeVries take most of his shot under duress.
“They bring him off a lot of staggers, but other than maybe one or two shots, Lance made things very difficult for him,” Mullins said of Jones’ effort on DeVries.
Just as notable was the work point guards Xavier Johnson and Dalton Banks did on Penn, who entered the game as Drake’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 ppg with an assist-turnover ratio of nearly 2 ½-1. Penn made just 1 of 15 shots for two points and committed six of the Bulldogs’ 13 turnovers.
And the Salukis also got another big game off the bench from JD Muila. He finished with six points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes after grabbing nine boards Sunday against Belmont. SIU was plus 10 in Muila’s time on the floor.
“I build my confidence every day in practice,” Muila said.
The Bulldogs took a 49-48 edge with 56.9 seconds left on a putback by Darnell Brodie and appeared to defend the next Saluki possession well. But Domask pass-faked, then drilled a 22-footer over DeVries for one of the biggest buckets of his career.
Coming into town after a 52-49 upset loss on Sunday at Missouri State, Drake simply punched SIU right in the mouth to start the game. After Johnson got the Salukis on the board with a 3-pointer 2:18 into the game, the Bulldogs rattled off 14 straight points.
Mullins tried not to use up his mandatory first half timeout, but was left with no choice but to do so when Sardaar Calhoun splashed a corner 3-pointer for a 16-3 cushion just over six minutes into the game.
The Salukis responded with eight straight points but quickly gave up the next seven. Drake was able to create good shots, although it struggled to make them, and got solid all-around play from Garrett Sturtz, who had seven points on just three shot attempts.
However, Sturtz and Brodie found their second fouls late in the half and SIU was able to make some inroads into the deficit. The bench helped pull it within 30-27 at intermission as Jawaun Newton drilled a corner 3 and Muila tipped in a Jones miss in the last 45 seconds.
The Salukis were close despite hitting just 9 of 29 shots from the floor and 3 of 11 from the 3-point line. Domask and Jones, their only double-figure scorers for the year, were a combined 3 of 13 in the half.
However, Domask hit the shot that mattered the most.
"That's a guy making a play," Mullins said of Domask's 3-pointer.
DAWG BITES
Freshman forward Scottie Ebube (broken fingers), who missed the last 14 games after a scooter accident on campus in November, returned to action Wednesday night. He played a minute late in the first half and didn’t score. … SIU’s recent win streak has enabled it to check into the Top 25 of the CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll at No. 23. … Former MVC commissioner Doug Elgin attended the game. … SIU travels to Northern Iowa for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday.