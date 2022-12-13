SIU Men's Basketball | Hitting the mark: Hot shooting leads Salukis to win over Lincoln

CARBONDALE — This is what “buy” games are supposed to be about for Division I programs.

You buy a Division II team to come to your place for a game, you get an easy win and have some fun doing it.

SIU brought Lincoln (Mo.) to the Banterra Center on Tuesday night and sent the Blue Tigers back on a rainy bus ride to Jefferson City with an 88-51 beatdown.

Marcus Domask and Lance Jones each scored 17 points for the Salukis (7-4), which canned better than 63% of their shots, including 11-of-23 from the 3-point line. Clarence Rupert added 12. A total of 12 players scored.

Kevin Kone scored 13 points for Lincoln and Artese Stapleton added 11. Both were held under their scoring averages coming in, but neither’s stats will suffer. The game was just an exhibition for the Blue Tigers.

But it counted for SIU, which took the game seriously and never had a stressful moment in the second half. It took the game into blowout stage with a 25-2 run that made it 80-42 at the final TV timeout.

There was reason to believe at tip-off that this could be a competitive game. After all, Lincoln beat Kansas City last month for its first Division I win in more than 40 years, while SIU struggled with turnovers in its previous three games.

But after the game’s first six minutes, the Salukis broke away from an 11-11 tie and gradually built the lead into double figures. They used a series of traps and double-teams to force 13 turnovers, converting those into 15 points.

Offensively, SIU relied on Domask. His versatility was simply too much for the Blue Tigers as he was able to get the shot he wanted nearly every time he touched the ball. Domask hit double figures before the second TV timeout.

The half ended in fitting fashion as Domask maneuvered his defender into the lane, pivoted to get separation and then hit a short fallaway to cap a 15-point half on 7-of-9 shooting. That sent the Salukis into the locker room with a 38-23 cushion.

SIU finished the half at 61.5% shooting from the field, including 13-of-17 on 2-pointers. The Salukis adjusted to Lincoln’s defense taking away 3-point looks, attempting just nine in the half.

DAWG BITES

Rupert upped his shooting percentage to 73.9% for the year by making all six of his attempts. ... The most surprising thing about SIU’s 16 steals was that Jones, the team leader with 2.2 per game entering Tuesday night, had none. But Jones dealt out a game-high eight assists. … Mullins stayed true to his word about trying out different combinations, using 10 players before the second TV timeout. A total of 13 players got minutes. … The Salukis finish their four-game homestand Friday night against Chicago State at 7 p.m.