SIU Men's Basketball | Jones, Salukis set to visit Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — For Lance Jones, it doesn’t matter whether he starts at the point or not.

“I just go with the flow,” he said.

But there’s no denying that SIU coach Bryan Mullins’ decision to start Dalton Banks in place of Steven Verplancken, Jr. and move Jones to shooting guard led to the highest-scoring game of his college career Saturday night at Illinois State.

Expecting Jones to match or surpass his 31 points Wednesday night at Northern Iowa might not be realistic, given that the Panthers are usually stingy on defense. But there’s no question that Jones was a more dynamic player at Illinois State without the responsibility of running the offense for nearly 30 minutes per game.

When he coached at Notre Dame, Digger Phelps preferred that his point guard not be the team’s leading scorer, saying it took too much out of him to set up the offense and then go hunt a shot.

Mullins said he moved Jones to the shooting guard to help the Salukis (12-12, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference) get off to a quicker start.

“The starting lineup is valued too much, but in terms of the game’s first four minutes, we wanted to see if we could help the team offensively and defensively,” Mullins said.

Aside from Jones’ followup to Saturday night, here are three other factors that could determine if SIU can pull off a rare win at McLeod Center.

1. Getting into position

The Panthers (13-9, 9-3) enter this one just a half-game behind Loyola for first place in the Valley. They are on a four-game winning streak after overtiming Drake on Saturday night in Des Moines. They clearly have something on the line.

But UNI coach Ben Jacobson says the Salukis have something at stake, too, and he’s right. They trail Bradley by two games for fifth place with six games remaining. If SIU could string together some wins and the Braves stumble, the regal canines could at least join the league’s top half.

“They’re fighting for a lot and they have a really good team,” Jacobson said. “They could still finish fourth, fifth or sixth.”

If nothing else, the Salukis need to finish sixth because that would allow them to avoid the play-in round on Thursday, March 3 at the conference tournament. Winning three games in three days at Arch Madness is hard enough. Four in four? Not even the folks at nearby Lumiere Place would take odds on that one.

2. Matchup dilemma

The Panthers’ small-ball lineup that plays four guards around 6-6 forward Noah Carter, or sometimes five players around the 3-point line, can lead to difficult questions for any opponent.

Play your heels on the 3-point line to deny that shot? Get ready for downhill drives by a team full of players who can do something off the dribble or take your chances with Carter scoring one-on-one against your post.

Guard UNI straight up and respect Carter’s post-up skills? Well, you’d better rotate crisply and correctly because the likes of AJ Green (18 ppg), Trae Berhow, Nate Heise and Bowen Born can all bomb away from deep.

“They have three guys who can get over 20 points easily,” Mullins said. “We have to do a better job taking away easy shots.”

3. Copy Saturday night

When Illinois State cut SIU’s 11-point lead to 62-60 with about 6 ½ minutes left, the ghosts of poor late-game execution past may have crept into the thoughts of Saluki fans. After all, their team has lost seven games by five points or less.

They didn’t enter the minds of their players. SIU rattled off eight points in less than three minutes as Jones and Marcus Domask went into attack mode. The defense was all hustle, working to make non-shooters take tough shots.

While the Panthers will probably offer much more resistance defensively than the Redbirds did, the Salukis proved that they can make winning plays down the stretch. That might serve them well if this one is tight at the end.

“I thought they were terrific the other night,” Jacobson said.

