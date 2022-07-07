SIU Men's Basketball | Jones, Salukis want to make some noise

In his first three years at SIU, Lance Jones has proven he can go off for 30 points in any game while leading the Missouri Valley Conference in steals last year.

But the guy who’s scored 1,059 points in his career is more interested in winning games. Not that winning hasn’t ever been his first priority, but with just two years left in his Saluki career, Jones and his teammates want to make noise in the MVC.

“We’re working hard to get to where we want to go,” he said Tuesday night.

Where Jones, Marcus Domask and the rest of their SIU teammates want to go is to the postseason for the first time in 15 years. With nearly two-thirds of their scoring and rebounding back, along with about 80% of their assists, the Salukis should be one of the favorites in a league riddled by graduation losses and defections via the transfer portal.

And the portal might just help SIU take the step from pesky spoiler to contender. Coach Bryan Mullins used it to add a point guard (George Mason’s Xavier Johnson), a third scorer (Evansville’s Jawaun Newton) and some much-needed heft inside with big-game experience (Saint Peter’s Clarence Rupert).

There was also the signing of Division II transfer AJ Ferguson, a long-armed 3-and-D guy from Houston who showed flashes of excellence as a freshman at East Central (Okla.). Add 7-0 freshman center Cade Hornecker to the mix, plus 6-10 redshirt freshmen Scottie Ebube and 6-5 redshirt freshman guard Foster Wonders, and this should easily be Mullins’ deepest team. There are also solid role players like Dalton Banks, Trent Brown and J.D. Muila.

In theory, the Salukis should be able to play the way Mullins has envisioned on offense – positionless basketball with three or four 3-point shooters surrounding a post threat – while locking teams down on the defensive end.

Even with the graduation of Ben Coupet and the portal losses of Kyler Filewich and Steven Verplancken, Jr., SIU has the potential to go 10-deep.

“We have the right pieces to have that team he’s been trying to create here,” Jones said. “I feel everybody is buying in here. Everybody is really competitive.”

Jones’ role in all this, as he sees it, is clear. He’s going to get his points because of his touch, experience and strength. He’s going to get steals because of his quick hands and ability to jump passing lanes like a cornerback reading a quarterback’s eyes.

But where Jones wants to improve are in areas statistics can’t cover.

“It’s not one particular thing, but the IQ part of it,” he said. “I want to be able to read the defense a certain way, cut down on my turnovers, make better decisions with the ball and be a better off-ball defender. That, and playing with more confidence.”

The last comment seems surprising. Not that Jones is outwardly arrogant by any means, but if you watch him play a game, his mannerisms don’t remind one of a meek man. He boldly drives the lane, plays through contact and isn’t afraid to take long 3-pointers.

Yet Jones admits there were times last year, particularly in the season’s first half, where he felt compromised by a toe injury. He sat out two early-season games and wasn’t at 100% in some others. Some felt that injury appeared to hamper his ability to get to the bucket.

“I catered to the toe,” he admitted. “I felt I wasn’t at my best in terms of being explosive. Throughout the season, I got over the injury and things got better. It was a steady incline.”

Jones and the Salukis hope that incline continues through a season they’ve been pointing to since losing to Drake in the MVC quarterfinals back in March. Jones says he and the returning players have learned some tough lessons from the last three years.

Can they use their experience to turn some of those tough one and two-possession losses into exciting one and two-possession wins?

“You have to cherish every possession,” he said. “A lot of the games in the Valley are tough, grind-it-out games. You can’t afford to take anyone for granted. We have to play really hard and let the work show.”