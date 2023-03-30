Lance Jones followed his good friend Marcus Domask out the door on Thursday.

The four-year SIU guard became the third player in four days to hit the transfer portal, opting to use his fifth year of eligibility at another school. Jones joins Domask and Dalton Banks in departing the program this week.

Jones averaged 13.8 points and 1.6 steals per game this year, helping the Salukis go 23-10 for their most successful season in coach Bryan Mullins’ four years. Jones finishes his SIU career with 1,514 points, 11th in school history.

“I want to thank my coaches for allowing me to be a part of this program and leaving a legacy,” Jones said in a Twitter post. “I have made the decision that I believe is best for me. I’m beyond blessed and excited for this next chapter.”

The 6-1 Jones started 113 of a possible 119 games for the Salukis, averaging 12.7 ppg. His highest-scoring season came in 2021-22, when he tallied 14.7 ppg and shot 44.4% from the field. But his field goal percentage dropped to 36.8 this year and 28% from the 3-point line.

What didn’t drop for Jones was his defense. He teamed with Xavier Johnson to form perhaps the best defensive backcourt in the Missouri Valley Conference. Jones used his strength to be able to guard well against players much taller. He hounded MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries into a bad game on Jan. 4 when SIU stopped Drake 53-49 at home.

Jones logged career highs in minutes (1,021), free throw percentage (76.4) and 3-point makes (70). His best game was Senior Night on Feb. 22, when he connected on 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, and scored a season-high 28 points in an 86-63 rout of Northern Iowa.

Jones’ 205 career 3-point makes put him fifth in school history behind only Shane Hawkins, Kent Williams, Troy Hudson and Jamaal Tatum. Only Hawkins and Williams tried more 3-pointers in their careers than Jones’ 626.

With 176 career steals, Jones finished fifth in program history, trailing only Darren Brooks, Mullins, Marcus Timmons and Stetson Hairston. And Jones finished 10th in program history in total starts in a career.

Jones was a third team All-MVC pick this year, repeating as an All-MVC Defensive Team choice for the second straight year. Like Domask, Jones also delivered durability and reliability, missing only three games in his career and averaging more than 30 minutes his last three years.

The Salukis must now replace more than half their scoring for next year with the departure of Domask, Jones and Banks, plus graduating seniors Trent Brown, JD Muila and Jawaun Newton. For the second straight year, they are likely to hit the transfer portal, with this search perhaps being more vital because of the need to find proven scorers.

As of now, the top returning scorer for next year’s team is guard Xavier Johnson, who tallied 7.0 ppg in 22-23.

MONAGHAN LEAVES

SIU also suffered a loss on its coaching staff Thursday when assistant coach Pat Monaghan departed to take a similar job at Green Bay of the Horizon League.

Monaghan served on Mullins’ staff the last four years and was considered an instrumental recruiter in the signing of Domask, Troy D’Amico, Scottie Ebube and Foster Wonders. D’Amico was the highest-rated in-state recruit to sign with the Salukis since 2008.

“Green Bay has a winning tradition with its basketball program,” Monaghan said in a press release from the Phoenix’s website. “The support from the community and region is what makes this program unique.”