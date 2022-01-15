SIU Men's Basketball | Little things cost Salukis in MVC loss

CARBONDALE – Little things matter when the games always seem to be close.

SIU found out the hard way on Saturday night.

Missing just enough at the foul line and failing to check out just enough on missed shots led the Salukis down the path to a 69-68 Missouri Valley Conference defeat at Northern Iowa’s hands.

“That’s what the Valley is – close games,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “Down the stretch, you have to be rock solid. Down the stretch, we had some tough shots offensively. We have to make some better decisions.

“Every game is going to be like this. For our guys, we just have to close them out.”

SIU (9-7, 2-2) dropped its second straight conference game despite 23 points from Marcus Domask and 20 from Lance Jones. Jones swished a logo 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt as the final horn sounded, which merely made the loss as close as possible.

Ben Coupet, Jr. added 12 points for the Salukis, which made just 10 of 16 free throws and lost the rebounding battle 30-28.

AJ Green scored 22 points for the Panthers (9-7, 5-1), going 11 of 12 at the foul line. His two free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining put the game out of reach. Noah Carter added 17, including a turnaround jumper that gave UNI the lead for good with 4:35 left at 59-58.

Nate Heise chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, which were 19 of 23 at the foul line and committed only eight turnovers.

SIU came up empty on three straight late-game possessions. Jones and Domask each failed to convert on tough drives into the lane, followed by an offensive foul on Jones for extending his off-arm on a drive.

When the Salukis trailed 64-61 and got two clean looks at potential game-tying 3-pointers, Dalton Banks missed from the corner and Coupet couldn’t connect from the wing. Green closed them out by hitting 5 of 6 free throws over the last 20 seconds.

“I’m proud of the guys for coming back and giving us a chance to win,” Mullins said, “but the last couple of minutes, we have to keep getting stops and then get the shots we want.”

The pregame storyline was SIU’s return to Banterra Center for the first time since Dec. 28, as well as its first MVC home game this year. The Salukis entered 6-0 at home with an average victory margin of 17 points.

But Northern Iowa, despite its pedestrian overall record, was probably the best opponent to make the trip to Carbondale this year. And its defense was the star early as SIU didn’t score until the 15:16 mark when Domask converted a backcut off Lance Jones’ bounce pass.

That seemed to lift the figurative lid off both baskets. Each team made 8 of their next 10 shots from that point. In fact, the Salukis evened the score at 25 when Coupet drained a corner 3 off a Jones feed with 6:20 remaining.

That was SIU’s last field goal of the half. Its only other point came when Troy D’Amico sank a foul shot with 5:03 left. The Panthers didn’t burn it up in that span, either, but did enough to head for halftime with a 36-26 lead.

The sequence that told the half’s basic story occurred on UNI’s next-to-last possession. SIU forced a pair of missed shots but failed to secure defensive rebounds each time. The Panthers’ next shot was Green’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 46 seconds left, boosting the margin to double figures for the first time.

Northern Iowa converted 53.8 percent from the field in the half and earned a 16-9 advantage on the boards.

“They’re a really good team, a tournament-caliber team,” Domask said. “Trying to climb back 10 points in the second half is a tough task.”

That’s one task the Salukis completed. Little things kept them from completing the biggest task.

DAWG BITES

The Salukis managed just nine rebounds in the first half and six of them were grabbed by J.D. Muila. Coupet was the only other player who managed a board in the half. … SIU dropped to 2-5 this year when trailing at halftime and is 6-27 in that circumstance the last three seasons. … The Salukis are back in action Monday night with a makeup game against MVC foe Drake at 7 p.m. The teams were supposed to meet Jan. 5 in Carbondale, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the SIU program.

