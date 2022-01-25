 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Men’s Basketball

SIU Men's Basketball | Long droughts cost Salukis at Loyola

CHICAGO — Two long scoring droughts plus a late run by Loyola senior Lucas Williamson led to an SIU loss in its last visit to Gentile Arena.

Williamson accounted for seven straight points in a game-ending 11-2 spurt Tuesday night as the Ramblers stayed atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 59-47 decision.

SIU (10-10, 3-5) scored only two points in a 7:14 span in the second half after working its way within 39-38, yet was still very much alive to win this game when Ben Coupet, Jr. drained two free throws and a 3-pointer to pull it within 48-45 with 3:14 remaining.

After a Loyola timeout, though, Williamson went to work. The last remaining member of the program’s 2018 Final Four team, he hit a runner high off the glass, then added two free throws. His pass to Aher Uguak set up a game-sealing 3-pointer with 1:10 left for a 55-45 cushion.

“He’s one of the best winners in the Valley’s history,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins of Williamson, who he coached his last two years at Loyola before taking the Salukis’ job three seasons ago. “He’s won a lot of games for them, which is what fifth-year seniors do.”

Williamson finished with a game-high 20 points on just eight shot attempts for the Ramblers (15-3, 6-1), while Braden Norris added 13. Uguak also scored 13 points, including a reverse slam in the final minute.

Coupet, a Chicago native, scored 14 points for the Salukis to celebrate his 24th birthday. Marcus Domask was held to six points on 2 of 8 shooting, although he grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds as SIU earned a 31-29 edge in rebounding.

“The key point coming out of halftime was to move the ball better, make one more pass,” Coupet said.

The game’s first seven minutes didn’t go badly for SIU. In fact, it owned a 10-8 lead at the 12:39 mark after Kyler Filewich powered over Chris Knight for a bucket, then forced a turnover on Loyola’s next possession.

The half’s remainder turned into a reminder of why the Ramblers lead the league and why they’ll step into the Atlantic 10 Conference next year as one of its best teams. Their defense seemed to push the Salukis out towards the midcourt line on most possessions, not allowing a point for 7:50.

SIU missed eight straight shots in that span and also mixed in five turnovers. Lance Jones finally broke the drought by canning a 3-pointer from the wing at the 4:49 mark, followed by another one two trips later from Ben Coupet, Jr.

But that brief glimpse of optimism turned into a 10-1 Loyola run to end the half. It was punctuated by consecutive dunks – an alley-oop slam by Tom Welch and a driving dunk in transition by Aher Uguak – that forced Mullins to use his second timeout of the half.

In falling behind 30-17, SIU hit just 6 of 21 from the field and committed nine turnovers. While they forced seven turnovers from Loyola, the Salukis also permitted 50 percent shooting, including 5 of 11 from the 3-point line.

Mullins’ halftime talk was short and to the point.

“I challenged the guys at halftime to be more aggressive,” he said. “We were indecisive in the first half, getting travels called because we weren’t being physical enough. We’ve got a great offensive team. We’ve just got to play downhill and be more aggressive.”

SIU did those things, but in the end, too many droughts and too much of Williamson added up to its fifth loss in six games.

DAWG BITES

How gummed up was SIU’s offense in the first half? It didn’t manage an assist until Domask fed Jones for his 3-pointer more than 15 minutes into the game. It had only two helpers in the half. … The game matched up two of the youngest head coaches in the country. Loyola’s Drew Valentine is the youngest Division I bench boss at 30 and Mullins isn’t far behind at 34. … The teams see each other again at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Banterra Center. They were supposed to play in Carbondale on Jan. 2 but the game was postponed because the Salukis entered a COVID-19 pause on New Year’s Eve.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Loyola 59, SIU 47

SIU (47): Domask 2-8 2-2 6, Jones 4-15 0-0 9, Muila 1-2 0-0 2, Verplancken 3-6 0-0 7, Coupet 3-8 5-6 14, Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Filewich 1-3 0-2 2, D’Amico 0-1 2-2 2, D’Avanzo 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 16-48 9-12 47.

LOYOLA (59): Schwieger 1-6 0-0 2, Uguak 5-9 1-2 13, Hutson 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 5-8 7-9 20, Norris 3-9 6-6 13, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 2-4 0-0 5, Welch 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-45 14-17 59.

Halftime: Loyola 30-17. 3-point goals - SIU 6-19 (Coupet 3-3, Verplancken 1-2, Brown 1-2, Jones 1-6, Banks 0-1, D’Amico 0-1, Domask 0-4), Loyola 7-19 (Williamson 3-3, Uguak 2-3, Clemons 1-3, Norris 1-4, Schwieger 0-2, Welch 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Team fouls - SIU 16, Loyola 11. Rebounds - SIU 31 (Domask 13), Loyola 29 (Knight, Hall 5). Assists - SIU 6 (Domask, D’Amico 3), Loyola 12 (Norris 4). Fouled out – None. Officials – Kissinger, Self, Crawford. A—2,941.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

Another half like the first half might have been earned SIU its first F. But it was much better in the second half, even though it made just 10 of 27 after halftime. The ball moved more consistently as the Salukis competed harder on that end of the floor. Ben Coupet, Jr. gave the team a much-needed spark with 14 points.

Defense: B

The second half was a pretty good display of how the Salukis can guard when they stop the ball and communicate on defense, something that failed them in transition during the first half. Loyola had 4 field goals after halftime until Lucas Williamson came up big down the stretch. Marcus Domask’s game-high 13 boards helped SIU earn a 31-29 edge in rebounding.

Overall: C

Falling behind 13 at halftime was just too much to overcome, even though the Salukis sliced the margin to one with 11:12 left and were still within three in the last three minutes. Following the second half template of being more aggressive on offense gives them a decent shot at achieving a split of this impromptu home-and-home series with the MVC leaders.

